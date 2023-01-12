Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden can't keep classified docs in that garage, ex-White House ethics lawyer says: 'This is a dumpster fire'

I'm very concerned about this, Richard Painter says of the classified documents uproar surrounding Joe Biden

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Richard Painter: The Penn Biden Center and Joe's garage are not a SCIF Video

Richard Painter: The Penn Biden Center and Joe's garage are not a SCIF

Former Senate candidate Richard Painter weighs in on the different locations of the hidden classified documents tied to Joe Biden and classification laws on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Former George W. Bush White House ethics attorney Richard Painter addresses the classified documents tied to President Biden from his time as vice president uncovered in three locations and walks through the rules on how to handle classified materials Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." 

RICHARD PAINTER: Well, this is a dumpster fire for sure. I gave the lectures in the Bush White House on how to handle classified information with the director of the National Archives and I talked to people who worked in other administrations. My friend Craig Keshishian, who worked in the Reagan administration, we've had the same rules in every administration. 

TURLEY CALLS OUT BIDEN'S 'CORVETTE STANDARD' ON STORING CLASSIFIED DOCS: 'IT WAS A CRINGE-WORTHY MOMENT'

First, whether it's classified or not, you do not take it out of there. If you did not bring it into the White House, you do not take it out any documents. Second, if it's classified, it has to be stored in a sensitive, compartmentalized information facility, a SCIF. Well, the Penn Biden Center is not a SCIF. This is a think tank set up by a university whose president raised tens of millions of dollars from the Chinese. She's now the ambassador to Germany. Conveniently forgot about the Chinese money in her confirmation hearing. 

Joe Biden smiles from the front seat of his Corvette Stingray in a 2020 campaign video push to revitalize the American auto industry. 

Joe Biden smiles from the front seat of his Corvette Stingray in a 2020 campaign video push to revitalize the American auto industry.  (Joe Biden 2020)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The garage in your home is not a SCIF. You can store your Chevrolet, your Corvette in the garage, not classified information. So even as president of the United States now, he cannot keep classified documents in that garage. I have no idea what's going on here, but this is a dumpster fire for sure. 