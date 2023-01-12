Biden can't keep classified docs in that garage, ex-White House ethics lawyer says: 'This is a dumpster fire'

Former George W. Bush White House ethics attorney Richard Painter addresses the classified documents tied to President Biden from his time as vice president uncovered in three locations and walks through the rules on how to handle classified materials Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

RICHARD PAINTER: Well, this is a dumpster fire for sure. I gave the lectures in the Bush White House on how to handle classified information with the director of the National Archives and I talked to people who worked in other administrations. My friend Craig Keshishian, who worked in the Reagan administration, we've had the same rules in every administration.

TURLEY CALLS OUT BIDEN'S 'CORVETTE STANDARD' ON STORING CLASSIFIED DOCS: 'IT WAS A CRINGE-WORTHY MOMENT'

First, whether it's classified or not, you do not take it out of there. If you did not bring it into the White House, you do not take it out any documents. Second, if it's classified, it has to be stored in a sensitive, compartmentalized information facility, a SCIF. Well, the Penn Biden Center is not a SCIF. This is a think tank set up by a university whose president raised tens of millions of dollars from the Chinese. She's now the ambassador to Germany. Conveniently forgot about the Chinese money in her confirmation hearing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The garage in your home is not a SCIF. You can store your Chevrolet, your Corvette in the garage, not classified information. So even as president of the United States now, he cannot keep classified documents in that garage. I have no idea what's going on here, but this is a dumpster fire for sure.