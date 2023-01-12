Turley calls out Biden's 'Corvette standard' on storing classified docs: 'It was a cringe-worthy moment'

President Biden is taking heat after another batch of classified documents were found in the garage of his Delaware home alongside his Corvette.

"I don't think they're [the Biden administration] in control of it," former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy said Thursday on "America's Newsroom."

"It's remarkable to me that they could delay for two months the disclosure, and then when they make the disclosure, not have accounted for every single document. So they're clearly not in control of the narrative right now."

Constitutional scholar and attorney Jonathan Turley added that the White House is "not in a good place" in terms of handling the narrative surrounding the classified documents.

"The problem is they gave the president a written statement, and then he decided to preface that statement with a uniquely ill-advised statement, saying that this was, after all, a locked garage where I keep my Corvette," Turley said on "America's Newsroom."

"The Corvette standard doesn't actually appear in the Federal Register, although Corvette did have a slogan for many years that 'it's like a car only better.' But we don't apply that to classified documents. So he's really not in a good place here because he's refusing to answer very basic questions."

Turley wrote on Twitter that Biden's reaction to a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy was "a cringe-worthy moment."

After the discovery of a collection of Obama-era classified documents at a think tank in Washington was revealed this week, the White House Counsel's Office searched Biden's two residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington, Delaware.

Alarmingly, new documents were then discovered in the garage of Biden's Wilmington home.

The Wilmington documents are the second stash of Obama-era classified documents to be uncovered. The first collection was found at Washington, D.C., offices of the Penn Biden Center, a Biden-aligned think tank.

The White House says no documents were found at Biden's residence in Rehoboth Beach. Biden's administration has also arranged to deliver the documents over to Department of Justice custody.

While the White House says it is fully cooperating with a Justice Department investigation, President Biden has been less cooperative when asked about the documents.

"He's repeating his reaction to the discovery rather than addressing his action," Turley said. "It's going to be hard for him to continue to say 'the lawyers don't want me to even know what these documents are.' He's a key witness. The FBI has to determine what the possible compromising of highly sensitive material occurred, and he's got to be able to answer questions about that."

As critics have noted, the scandal surrounding President Biden echoes the discovery that former President Donald Trump had some 300 classified materials at his Florida home. In Trump's case, where the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, Attorney General Merrick Garland ultimately appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into Trump.

"So this is getting to rather a point of just embarrassment for Merrick Garland, for the Department of Justice," Turley argued. "He has to appoint a special counsel."

Hours later on Thursday, Garland announced a special counsel to look into the Biden matter.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.