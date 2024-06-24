Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden campaign struggles with Jewish voters amid Israel-Hamas war abroad, antisemitism at home: report

Troy Zukowski of the Michigan Jewish Democrats said he's been asked, ‘How could any Jew vote for a Democrat?’

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Brooke Goldstein on antisemitism spike: ‘You don’t have to be Jewish to be disgusted,’ ‘alarmed’ Video

Brooke Goldstein on antisemitism spike: ‘You don’t have to be Jewish to be disgusted,’ ‘alarmed’

‘End Jew Hatred’ founder Brooke Goldstein discusses antisemitism in America and reacts to a congressional hearing on combating anti-Israel campus chaos on 'Fox News @ Night.'

President Biden is facing doubts from Jewish voters who previously supported him in 2020 as the Israel-Hamas war rages on abroad and as mass student protests against Israel cause concerns at home. 

"I’ve had a couple of people say point-blank, ‘How could any Jew vote for a Democrat?’" Michigan Jewish Democrats' West Michigan chair Troy Zukowski told CNN.

"I’m not so concerned about Jews who may vote for Trump," he continued. "I’m more concerned about those who may vote for third party spoiler candidates or not vote at all."

Calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the wave of anti-Israel protests at colleges and even sporting events across the country have divided wings of the Democratic Party, undermining unified support for Biden in his re-election campaign. 

JEWISH-AMERICAN POLITICAL APPOINTEE PUBLICLY RESIGNS FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER US SUPPORT OF ISRAEL

Biden with hand up to lips sitting in front of Israel flag

The Biden campaign is facing doubts from Jewish voters and supporters of President Biden in 2020 as the Israel-Hamas war rages on abroad and concerns over antisemitism cause concerns at home.  (Getty Images)

"It was a very tough crowd for a room of people you have to assume all voted for Joe Biden four years ago," deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said of concerns he heard from voters before a Jewish American Heritage month event at the White House in May. 

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a practicing Jew and prominent Biden supporter, dismissed concerns about Jewish voters abandoning Biden and attacked former President Trump instead. 

"If you go back in the history of the world and look at the leadership of every dictator, from Pharaoh to Hitler to Kim Jong-un, at what point in our history when a dictator has been leading a nation has a minority group done well?" Shapiro said on CNN. 

"Donald Trump will eviscerate the rights of minority groups, including American Jews, if he is given the power of the presidency again," the governor said. "History tells us that."

IN ISRAEL VISIT, STEFANIK TO TOUT TRUMP'S RECORD ON JEWISH STATE, REJECT BIDEN POLICIES: 'NO EXCUSE'

Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a practicing Jew and prominent supporter of President Biden, attacked former President Trump in comments to CNN. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"Right now, the Democratic Party is in a moment where they have to choose to successfully lead these forces instead of being led by them," former Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin told CNN. 

"Every effort to pander to [Michigan Rep.] Rashida Tlaib and those ‘Abandon Biden’ voters in Michigan has the risk of alienating Jewish voters in the Detroit suburbs," he said. 

"Jewish Americans and Jewish leaders around the world recognize that President Trump did more for them and the State of Israel than any President in history," Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"Joe Biden’s weakness led to the attacks on Israel, and he still refuses to outright condemn the anti-Semitic mobs raging on college campuses because his donors are funding them and he needs the votes of these radical terrorist sympathizers," she said. "The bottom line is that Joe Biden caves to Far-Left extremists and terrorists while President Trump will protect Jewish Americans and put American citizens first." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.