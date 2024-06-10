Dozens of Pro-Palestinian protesters called for ceasefire outside NBA Finals Game 2 in Boston

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were outside TD Garden in Boston on Sunday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, as thousands of fans made their way into the area for game two of the NBA Finals.

Roughly 50 protesters told Boston 25 News they were aiming to raise awareness about the ongoing war in the Middle East between Hamas terrorists and Israeli forces that began after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, leading to military retaliation from Israeli forces.

"We need to end this genocide," protest organizer Aneeqa Abid told the outlet. "We're here calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the military occupation of Palestine."

The protest happened ahead of the second game of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series.

The demonstrators were handing out signs that had the Palestinian flag on one side and the Celtics' logo on the other.

"It's our favorite home team and then Palestine… Sports and standing up for justice are not separated," Abid said.

The protesters also handed out informational flyers about the war in Gaza with a picture of Celtics legend Bill Russell on the front. Russell, also a civil rights activist, died in 2022 at the age of 88.

"What would Bill Russell do?" the title of the fliers read.

Several fans passing by the protest visually and verbally expressed their disagreement and frustration with the demonstration.

"Some people have cursed us ... We’re just saying don’t forget about Gaza," Abid said.