Charlamagne tha God predicts Thursday debate will be 'bad' for Biden

Charlamagne tha God predicted Friday that the presidential debate is going to be bad for President Biden and suggested that muted microphones might not work to the president's advantage.

The rules for the Thursday debate between Biden and former President Trump include muted microphones outside their speaking time, no live audience, no pre-written notes and no consulting with campaign aides during breaks.

"Do you not want Trump to be interrupted?" Charlamagne asked, referencing the rules of the debate. "You're thinking about it one way, you’re just going to let Trump go, and you can’t jump in, and you 80-plus years old and trying to keep up with every single lie he’s going to lay out? Are you serious? Biden’s not going to be able to keep up!"

Charlamagne said during his "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast that Biden was being put in a "really bad situation," the Daily Caller first reported.

CNN HOSTS KNOCK BIDEN FOR GETTING 'SNIPPY' WITH PRESS: 'FAR BELOW HIS PREDECESSORS' IN TAKING QUESTIONS

The radio host said the debate was going to be "must-see TV" and likened it to a "real, live freestyle battle."

"Good luck, President Joe Biden," he said.

The 90-minute debate, scheduled to take place on June 27 in Atlanta, will be hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. It will be the first in-person face-off between Biden and Trump since they stood alongside one another on debate stages during the 2020 cycle.

"Listen, I don’t know, maybe it won’t be bad. Maybe they got some new s--- they’ve been working on, some super serum, you know what I mean, and they’re going to shoot," he continued. "It’s going to be bad."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"It’s going to be so joke-filled," Charlamagne continued. "Donald Trump is dangerous because he’s funny, he's dangerous because he's funny. He’s going to give us one of the greatest stand-up specials we’ve ever seen on June 27. The names he’s probably working on for Joe, the s--- he’s going to come with about Hunter. Oh my God."

"'He smokes crack, doesn’t he, Joe? He smokes crack! Does he smoke crack, Joe?'" the radio personality continued, predicting what Trump might say.

Charlamagne also said Biden would approach the debate with "decorum," and argued it wouldn't help him.

"If you go in there with that mentality, you already f------ lost," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN's Van Jones warned on Thursday that any slip-up in the debate would mean "game over" for Biden.

"Because if Biden goes out there and messes up, it’s game over. If he walks out there and a week later he’s lower in the polls, it’s panic in the party," he said. "But if he goes in there and he can handle himself against Donald Trump — a runaway train, a locomotive, a raging bull — then this guy deserves another shot to be president, because that is tough."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Kyle Morris contributed to this report.