Biden called out for absence since 2024 campaign launch: 'Basement strategy' won't work this time

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway accused Biden of having a "no-show presidency," warning his "basement strategy" won't prevail in 2024 as he endures dismal polling. Conway slammed Biden during "Outnumbered" on Tuesday, saying "most Democrats" don't even want him in the White House for a second term.

JOE BIDEN 2024? AMERICANS SOUND OFF ON THE NEED FOR A DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER

KELLYANNE CONWAY: He also has a no-show presidency, Kayleigh, that's the biggest problem here. Most Democrats do not want Joe Biden to seek a second term, and I have a question for President Biden today. Why do you want the job? No one else seems to want you to keep that job… I kind of want him to keep the job because I'm scared to death of his vice president ever becoming president. And he chose one of three people in the entire country as his VP who couldn't upstage him. And I'll think of the other two at some other time, so there's that. But if your own party isn't behind you, if 38% of Democratic primary voters right now are going for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., or Marianne Williamson, who aren't even allowed to debate, they won't have a debate against him, then it tells you something. And also the basement strategy won't work this time.

[…]

The basement in the White House is the Situation Room. And he's not a good commander-in-chief. He hardly goes there to do anything of note like our former boss taking out Soleimani or Baghdadi and the like. And also it's not going to work this time, Kayleigh, because unlike 2022, when Biden and Harris were mostly sidelined from campaigning for congressional and Senate candidates, their names are on the ballot. They will be expected to go out and meet the voters, connect with them eyeball to eyeball, shoulder to shoulder, so it's not going to be effective. Look, all of his poll numbers are down on every major issue and then his personal attributes, according to the Fox News poll, only a third think he's got a vision for the country. They don't think he's got the mental sharpness and the physical stamina, and to voters, agility is ability. That's not going to change between now and next November.

FOX NEWS POLL: 4 IN 10 THINK BOTH DONALD TRUMP AND HUNTER BIDEN BROKE THE LAW

Americans are deeply skeptical of President Biden's ability to handle the economy going into his 2024 re-election campaign, according to a new poll.

The poll from the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center (AP-NORC) at the University of Chicago found that Biden has just 33% approval when it comes to economic issues, and Americans are similarly skeptical of his ability to handle guns and immigration, at just 31% for both issues.

Meanwhile, Biden's overall approval rating is sitting at 40%, according to the poll, which was released Monday. The figure marks a rise compared to earlier this year, when Biden faced numbers as low as 36%.

AP-NORC conducted the poll from May 11-15, surveying some 1,680 U.S. adults, and reported a margin of error of 3.4%.

Biden's poor numbers on immigration and the economy come as his administration faces backlash for the end of Title 42. Illegal immigration has surged to record-breaking numbers under Biden.

When Biden entered office in 2021, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tracked some 100,000 encounters each month. By last fall, however, that number had risen to well over 230,00. CBP agents tracked more than 250,000 border crossings for multiple months.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.