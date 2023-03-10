Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

JOE BIDEN 2024? Americans sound off on the need for a Democratic challenger

Isabelle McDonnell
By Isabelle McDonnell , Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
A Democratic governor suggested that no "serious" candidates are running against Joe Biden because he has "done such a good job." Americans share whether they agree.

Americans were split on whether more Democratic candidates should challenge President Biden for the White House, based on his performance. 

"I think he's doing a good job," Anthony, from Washington, D.C., told Fox News. "But a lot of people are getting a little weary of his ability to do his job."

Some expect President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024.

Some expect President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But John in Naples, Florida, said: "Number one, Biden's done a terrible job. And number two, I just haven't heard of any candidates that I'm even familiar with that are opposing him."

AMERICANS WEIGH IN ON WHY OTHER DEMOCRATS HAVE NOT YET CHALLENGED BIDEN FOR THE PRESIDENCY:

Marianne Williamson, an author and spiritual adviser who ran for president in 2020, recently announced that she would make another bid for the White House in 2024 as a Democrat. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, said in response that no "serious" challengers were planning a primary run against Biden since he has "done such a good job."

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said no "serious" challengers would run against Biden.

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said no "serious" challengers would run against Biden. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

"So far, I haven't had an issue with him," Robin said in Washington, D.C. "He's always been very vocal, him and Ms. Harris, about things that we need."

And another man in Naples told Fox News, "He is ten times better than Donald Trump ever was."

But others disagreed. 

BIDEN DRAWS FIRST DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER IN 2024 SHOWDOWN

"I can't say wholeheartedly that Joe Biden has been doing a superb job," Jeroi, of Washington, D.C., said. "I would like to see some fresh blood and some new ideas for the Democratic Party coming up."

Another D.C. resident, Danny, agreed.

"I don't think he's doing a good job," he said. "He's been in there thus far, and he really ain't did nothing."

Biden speaks at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. 

Biden speaks at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Residents of both Washington, D.C., and Florida wondered why more Democratic candidates have not jumped into the race.

"I would like to see somebody else," Antonio told Fox News. "But it got to be somebody worthy, because looks like we might be going up against Trump again."

Jeroi said, "I don't know why more Democratic people aren't stepping up."

Isabelle McDonnell reported from Naples, Florida, and Jon Michael Raasch from Washington, D.C.

