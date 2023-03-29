Fox News Poll: 4 in 10 think both Donald Trump & Hunter Biden broke the law

As Hunter Biden and former President Donald Trump continue to face Congressional investigations and legal challenges, large minorities of voters think each did something illegal.

That’s according to the latest Fox News survey, released Wednesday.

When it comes to his business dealings in Ukraine and China, 43% think Hunter Biden did something illegal. That’s up from 37% who felt that way in February.

Independents (up 12 percentage points since February), voters age 65+ (+12), liberals (+9), women (+8), and Democrats (+7) are all more likely to think he did something unlawful.

Overall, a third of voters think Hunter Biden (33%) did something unethical but not illegal, while one in five (19%) say he hasn’t done anything seriously wrong.

On President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings, 36% say he did something illegal, 28% say unethical but not illegal, while 31% think he didn’t do anything wrong. That’s unchanged from how voters felt about the situation in December.

Views on Trump’s legal battle in New York on potential campaign finance violations are similar to Hunter Biden’s. Forty-five percent think the former president did something illegal, 27% say he did something unethical but not illegal, and 25% say he did nothing wrong.

Democrats (78%) are twice as likely as independents (40%) to think the campaign finance violations rise to the level of illegality.

Conducted March 24-27, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,007 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters.