Biden booed by onlookers while speaking to press in Lake Tahoe, California

President Biden was booed Friday as he vacationed in Lake Tahoe on the West Coast.

According to the White House, the Bidens are renting the $18 million home of environmental activist, businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at fair market value for a nine-day vacation following the president's trip to Hawaii to survey damage from the recent devastating wildfires.

A video spread like wildfire across social media of the president approaching the press and speaking about economic issues as a gathered crowd of onlookers jeered.

"I’ve been talking to the UAW. Obviously, I’m concerned. I think that there should be a circumstance where the jobs that are being displaced and replaced with new jobs, the first choice should go to the UAW members who had the jobs, and the salary should be commensurate," he said a member of the press in the video, at times being drowned out shouting.

The footage of Biden being booed was a point of humor and vindication for many Biden critics.

"Good- he deserves it," Fox News contributor Liz Peek wrote.

"The best part is the look on his face when he hears it," GOP Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider wrote.

"This is great!" The account representing the Chris Plante Show wrote. "Watch Biden get booed by the [crowd] in Lake Tahoe!"

The White House did not respond to a request for comment by publication.

Biden’s vacation in the area also made headlines when the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) scrambled fighter jets to intercept an aircraft that was detected within the temporarily restricted area.

"Two NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin responded to a civilian aircraft that violated a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, this morning," NORAD wrote in a statement.

"During this event, the fighter aircraft dispensed flares — that may have been visible to the public — to gain attention from the pilot. Flares were employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground," the statement added.

Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.