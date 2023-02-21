Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden hit for boasting of growing up in Polish community during Poland visit: 'I thought he was Puerto Rican'

Biden has previously boasted growing up in a Puerto Rican community and a Black church

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
While speaking with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, President Biden said that he grew up in a Polish and Italian community in Delaware as a child.

Twitter users piled on President Biden Tuesday after he boasted growing up in a Polish community while visiting the country.

Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine entering its second year. While speaking to the media, the president recalled his own connections to Poland, saying that his childhood home was a Polish community.

"I was, as a young man, I was born in a coal town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, northeastern Pennsylvania, in an Irish Catholic neighborhood. Then when coal died, we moved down to Delaware, to a town called Claymont, Delaware, which was a working-class town, but everybody in town was either Polish or Italian. I grew up feeling self-conscious my name didn’t end in an S-K-I or an O," Biden said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes President Biden at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.  (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

He continued, "But all kidding aside, the connection between — I was telling the president, the pride, the overwhelming, demonstrable pride that Polish Americans feel about Poland and the role you are playing now, we were talking about it, it is extreme. It is. You would be — if you haven’t seen it, you should come and see it."

BIDEN’S UKRAINE AID A ‘BLANK CHECK’ TO CHINA TO ‘BLEED US DRY,’ EXPERT WARNS 

Several social media users pointed out that Biden has frequently claimed to have grown up in various communities depending on his location, most notably the Puerto Rican community.

Newsbusters director Jorge Bonilla joked, "Biden betrays the Puerto Rican neighborhood of his youth, pines for Polish-sounding last name."

"I thought he was Puerto Rican, and raised the a black church?" actor Dean Cain asked.

"For those who haven't been paying attention, Biden is half half Puerto Rican, half black, half Jewish, half Republican, half Polish, half Italian, and half coal miner," Grabien founder Tom Elliot tweeted.

President Biden previously claimed that he grew up with a Puerto Rico community. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Conservative author Doug Powers remarked, "Biden’s story about the people he grew up around changes depending on who he’s talking to. Any of the ‘fact checkers’ want to get on this one?"

"His entire meeting with the Polish leader was a rambling mess," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker wrote.

"Biden jokes to Polish president that he wants to add 'ski' to his name. Totally appropriate, considering we are on the brink of a nuclear World War III. Dementia Man is a global embarrassment," commentator John Cardillo tweeted.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CLINGS TO ‘LATINX’ WHILE HISPANIC DEMOCRATS EYE BAN 

While visiting Puerto Rico following the destruction from Hurricane Fiona in October, Biden remarked, "We have a very… large Puerto Rican population in Delaware. I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically."

In addition, Biden has frequently claimed to have attended a Black church as a teenager despite longtime congregants insisting that they never saw him.

President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.  (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

"Let's lay one thing to rest. I may be a practicing Catholic, but [I] used to go to 7:30 Mass every morning in high school and then in college before I went to the Black church," Biden said. "Not a joke."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.