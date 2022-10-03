Biden befuddles with abortion tweet invoking comparisons to ‘Almighty:’ ‘I thought this was a parody account’

President Biden shocked social media users on Sunday with a tweet that seemed to invoke comparisons to the Almighty and Satan while arguing on behalf of codifying Roe v. Wade.

Biden’s official Twitter account went from the otherworldly comparison to the "choice" between abortion on demand and restrictions at 15 weeks.

"My dad used to say, ‘Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.’ And here’s the deal: Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national ban on abortion. The choice is clear," the tweet read.

The line from Biden’s father was one of many stories that Biden invoked while on the campaign trail for the 2020 presidential election. However, Twitter users viewed it differently when used to defend abortion.

"So, we’re supposed to compare you to Satan? OK," Red State columnist Buzz Patterson joked.

Daily Caller news editor Grayson Quay tweeted, "The Almighty will have plenty to say about your willingness to facilitate the industrial-scale slaughter of the unborn to cement your own political power."

Committee to Unleash Prosperity president Phil Kerpen wrote, "Republicans want a ban after 15 weeks (3 and a half months) of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. Democrats want taxpayer-funded abortions for any reason up to the day of delivery, with no conscience protections for providers who object."

"Devout Catholic Update," Newsbusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted.

"No joke, I thought this was a parody account," Manhattan Institute fellow Robert VerBruggen wrote.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton tweeted, "Fact check: Left wants to do more than ‘codify Roe.’ It wants to push the killing of unborn human beings WITHOUT ANY RESTRICTIONS through the entire nine months of pregnancy, with tax dollars. To start."

Although Biden frequently pushes his Catholic background, many have pointed out instances that seem to contradict his religious faith, especially with regard to abortion. In May, Biden appealed to his natural rights as a "child of God" to defend abortion as people feared the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A similar joke against Biden was made in September after Biden gave a speech that attacked what he referred to as "MAGA Republicans" with what many described as a "hellish red background."

"The optics of Biden's speech instantly became a source of Internet chatter with the weird red background that made the President look like he was giving a stump speech from Dante's Inferno," Jonathan Turley wrote at the time.

Fox News’ Brian Flood and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.