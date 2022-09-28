President Biden shocks Twitter with cringeworthy gaffe about deceased congresswoman

Twitter erupted after President Biden attempted to call out to a recently deceased congresswoman during a White House event on Wednesday.

Biden was speaking at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health when he appeared to forget that one member of Congress who helped plan the event, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was killed in a car accident last month with two of her staffers.

A video tribute to the congresswoman was set to play later at the event.

Regardless, the president searched for Walorski in the crowd and attempted to give her a shoutout. "Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here," he said softly before continuing his speech.

"Oof," Washington Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams reacted to the cringeworthy clip.

Republican adviser and strategist Matt Wolking called the president's gaffe the "all time worst Biden brain moment in the pantheon of Biden brain moments."

Some users predicted left-leaning outlets would ignore this moment, after giving full attention to former President Donald Trump's gaffes. GOP strategist Arthur Schwartz called out New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, writing, "I guess Maggie is no longer on this beat."

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., called for the president and White House to apologize for the "disgraceful blunder."

"Truly an awful and disgraceful blunder. Jackie was a selfless leader and a dear friend. Her family deserves better than this. Biden and the entire White House staff should apologize," she tweeted.

White House correspondent for Real Clear Politics Philip Wegmann agreed with Hartzler that Biden owes the late Republican's family an apology.

"Unacceptable error on behalf of the White House team who didn’t give Biden a heads up. An apology to Rep. Walorski’s family ought to be forthcoming," he said.

Several people wondered how could Biden make this mistake, considering he issued a statement of condolence at her passing.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "I guess Biden forgot he issued this statement unless he didn’t actually issue this statement!?!" while Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz wondered, "Biden said that he thought that Rep. Walorski was supposed to be at a press event with him today. But he was ‘shocked and saddened’ by her death two months ago. Totally normal."

In July, President Biden stirred up social media when he made another shocking gaffe, saying he had cancer, during a speech on climate change.