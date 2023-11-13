Expand / Collapse search
Biden bashed for claiming to see economy 'through the eyes' of Scranton, not Wall Street: 'Your economy sucks'

Democrats have called on Biden to abandon the use of the term 'Bidenomics'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Biden challenger says Bidenomics isnt working: Its actually the opposite Video

Rep. Dean Phillips argued during an interview with CNN that "Bidenomics" wasnt working and said it represented "high prices."

President Biden’s latest defense of the economy crashed and burned on social media as people called out his failing policies.

"I don’t look at the economy through the eyes of Wall Street and Park Avenue. I look at it through the eyes of the people I grew up with in Scranton, Pennsylvania or Claymont, Delaware," Biden’s X account read on Monday.

Though some Democrats have pressed Biden to move away from discussing his "Bidenomics" strategy, the Biden administration has continued to double down on its alleged success.

Many other X users, however, did not agree.

Joe Biden stumbles onto stage in Philadelphia to ahead of Bidenomics speech

Biden's "Bidenomics" message has not been popular with Americans. (Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DECLARES 'BIDENOMICS' ISN'T WORKING: 'IT REPRESENTS INFLATION, HIGH PRICES'

Author Edward Dowd asked, "And what did the fine folks in Scranton tell you? Are they more bullish on the economy than Wall Street or less? Seriously what are we saying here? What does this mean?"

"He looks at the economy through the eyes of a Socialist with dementia," podcast host Dr. Mark Young explained.

Former Republican congressional candidate Jack Lombardi wrote, "Well then you should go ahead and admit your economy sucks. Because the average American, my fellow non-elite American, is struggling under your failed polices. Your record number of EOs you bragged about signing caused this."

"Especially when they pay you $50K p/m in rent, amirite?" immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken joked.

Actor Matthew Marsden argued, "You have literally been in congress most of your life. Now ask yourself is the country better since you took office? You look at the economy through the eyes of a corrupt old fool who has run the country into the ground."

"I can't speak for Scranton or Claymont, but I can tell you what the folks in Sedalia, Missouri are saying. They're not happy," Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., wrote.

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, agreed, "You can look at it however you want, but don't put lipstick on a pig and call it a beauty queen. #Bidenomics is killing the middle class from Pennsylvania and Delaware all the way down to Texas."

President Joe Biden

Biden received only 37% approval regarding his handling of the economy. (Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

HERE'S HOW BIDENOMICS IS CRUSHING DREAMS OF AMERICAN FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES

A recent Fox News survey in October found that 62% of Americans disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy with only 37% approval. 

In addition, a Marquette University poll found former President Donald Trump had a 23- to 24-point lead with voters on handling inflation, the economy and the border. Trump also held a 19-point lead over Biden in voters' confidence in the candidate creating jobs.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Polls have suggested that voters would trust former President Donald Trump over President Biden with the economy ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (FOX News)

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.