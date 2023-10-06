Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MSNBC alarmed by Biden polling deficits on economy, sees 'big warning signs' for White House

'This is going to be very, very close,' Jonathan Lemire predicted of the 2024 race

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire analyzed new polls out this week which found voters favor Donald Trump and the GOP to better handle the economy.

MSNBC sounded the alarm over new polls showing Republicans holding significant leads with voters on the economy and immigration, calling the numbers "big warning signs" for the Democratic Party heading into 2024.

"Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough expressed amazement at the "unbelievable" polls, remarking Republicans were "absolutely bashing" Democrats when it comes to these issues with voters. 

"In fact, Gallup had a poll a few days ago, where they reported the largest gap between Republicans and Democrats since they started taking these polls," he added.

MSNBC analyst and "Way Too Early" host Jonathan Lemire said these polls should be "big warning signs" for the Democratic Party.

screenshot of Jonathan Lemire on MSNBC

MSNBC analyst Jonathan Lemire said new polls showing the GOP dominating on the economy should be 'big warning signs' for Democrats (MSNBC/Screenshot)

BIDEN COMPLAINS ABOUT ‘NEGATIVE’ PRESS COVERAGE TO MSNBC, SUGGEST IT'S TO BLAME FOR BAD POLLING

He pointed to a Marquette University poll out this week which found Donald Trump had a 23-24 point lead with voters on handling inflation, the economy, and the border. Trump also held a 19 point lead over President Biden in voters' confidence in the candidate creating jobs.

These are "huge, huge numbers," Lemire admitted. While Democrats held clear leads on climate change and abortion, elections are often decided on the economy, he argued. "These are big warning signs here," he said.

Even swing state voters who heavily disliked the former president, "really disapprove" of how the Biden administration has handled the economy, Lemire added. However, the White House believes that narrative will change in the coming year, he said.

Scarborough was skeptical that White House messaging about "Bidenomics" could turn around the majority of voters' sour perception of the economy.

"It’s not working. You can’t convince people the economy’s going great when they don’t feel like the economy’s going great, even though our economy is going a hell of a lot better than any other country's," he declared.

Biden and Trump

Members of the mainstream media are in disbelief that President Biden and former president Trump are so close in the polls. (Biden photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Trump photo Mario Tama/Getty Images )

NEW POLL REVEALS HUGE GAP IN CONCERN OVER BIDEN'S AGE VS. TRUMP'S IN HYPOTHETICAL 2024 MATCHUP

Lemire agreed the White House branding "hasn't worked" with voters.

Numbers aside, "voters are probably going to cast their ballots based on perception," he predicted.

Biden's decision to start building a new border wall, also reveals Democrats are tuning in to voters' concerns, he argued.

"It is a nod, that that's a vulnerability too," Lemire said. "Even with Trump, this is going to be very, very close, and they are warning signs for the White House."

The Gallup poll, also released this week, found 53% of Americans trusted Republicans to do a better job at keeping the country prosperous, while 39% of Americans chose the Democratic Party. The gap widened even further when Americans were asked who they trusted to protect the country from international terrorism and military threats. 57% chose Republicans while 35% favored Democrats.

Fox News Poll economy

A Fox News poll on the economy. (Fox News)

A Fox News national survey in August found that twice as many voters felt the Biden administration had made the economy worse.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.