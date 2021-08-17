Rep. McCarthy hammers Biden on Afghanistan: Lack of leadership will cost America for decades

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., warned Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" the fallout from President Biden's "lack of leadership" on Afghanistan will cause problems for the U.S. for decades to come.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: This would have never happened under President Trump, the scenario of what transpired. They would have stopped what was moving forward. This Biden administration said they plan for every scenario. They told us two days prior that Kabul was not imminent. He told us less than a month before that this would never happen. I was in those intel briefings. We knew this would transpire. Why didn't he stop it? He blamed everybody but the Taliban. And what's even worse here is this isn't about leaving, this is about American legacy and Biden's lack of leadership.

This will last for decades. Remember what Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said about Joe Biden, that he's been wrong on almost every foreign policy decision for the last four decades. He just cost the rest of this nation for our allies, for our adversaries… remember what Joe Biden said as vice president, his advice was not to go in and get bin Laden. This is the decision that he has made once again, but it causes problems for decades. What's even worse, the people he is leaving behind, there's Americans still sitting there to shelter in place. And these individuals who fought with us, who were the translators and others who are now dropping from airplanes, that's the symbol of America and about freedom?

