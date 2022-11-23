Biden admin torched by Republicans for 'preposterous' border policies: 'We need a military presence'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that the Biden administration will have to start complying with Republicans' requests for answers about the southern border after the party takes control of the House of Representatives.

Comer and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., joined "Fox & Friends" to react to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's call for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign.

McCarthy, who is likely to become the next House Speaker, threatened an impeachment inquiry when Republicans take control of the House next year.

"His actions have produced the great wave of illegal immigration in recorded history," McCarthy said at a press conference in El Paso, Texas, during a tour of the southern border. "This is why today I am calling on the secretary to resign."

Comer said Border Patrol agents feel like the "welcoming committee to the people sent over by drug cartels," as fentanyl continues to flood through the southern border.

"The most frustrating thing for everyone in law enforcement and the Republicans in Congress who are actually serious about securing the border is every time we go to the border or every time we talk to a Border Patrol agent, they say the same thing, that this is a coordinated effort by the Mexican drug cartels," said Comer, calling the Biden administration's policies "preposterous."

He said border agents are having to "change diapers" and provide meals in migrant processing facilities instead of going after drug smugglers.

"They're basically tying the hands of our Border Patrol agents. We need a military presence on the border. We need to allow the Border Patrol agents the freedom to do their job," he said, adding that such action would bring the situation under control within days.

Roy said "the American people are tired of words" when it comes to the border crisis.

"We need to say that we're not going to give blank checks to this government unless we actually say that we're going to turn away and detain as the current law requires. But unless our leadership demands that, we won't get any change."

Roy encouraged his colleagues to act to make changes and tie funding to border security measures.

"We should go on offense and use the power of the purse to demand it. No more empty words. We don't need more show hearings. We need action and we need to change what's happening on our border. And we can do it with the power of the purse," he said.

Republicans have accused the administration of fueling the crisis by rolling back Trump-era border policies, such as the Remain in Mexico policy, as well as narrowing interior enforcement.

House Republicans in July issued a blueprint for how they would secure the border, which included reinstating policies like the Remain in Mexico policy that kept migrants in Mexico while their immigration claims were processed.

