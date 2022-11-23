Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden admin torched by Republicans for 'preposterous' border policies: 'We need a military presence'

Reps. Comer and Roy join 'Fox & Friends' after Kevin McCarthy demands DHS Secretary Mayorkas resign

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
close
Republicans warn Biden border policies putting America on 'path to destruction' Video

Republicans warn Biden border policies putting America on 'path to destruction'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on House Republicans planning to tackle the border crisis when the GOP takes over the majority

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that the Biden administration will have to start complying with Republicans' requests for answers about the southern border after the party takes control of the House of Representatives.

Comer and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., joined "Fox & Friends" to react to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's call for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign.

McCarthy, who is likely to become the next House Speaker, threatened an impeachment inquiry when Republicans take control of the House next year.

MAYORKAS MAINTAINS DHS HAS A PLAN FOR TITLE 42'S END, DESPITE FEARS OF A NEW MIGRANT WAVE AT SOUTHERN BORDER

House Republicans visit border as migrant surge continues Video

"His actions have produced the great wave of illegal immigration in recorded history," McCarthy said at a press conference in El Paso, Texas, during a tour of the southern border. "This is why today I am calling on the secretary to resign."

Comer said Border Patrol agents feel like the "welcoming committee to the people sent over by drug cartels," as fentanyl continues to flood through the southern border.

Chip Roy: We need to go on offense to protect the southern border Video

"The most frustrating thing for everyone in law enforcement and the Republicans in Congress who are actually serious about securing the border is every time we go to the border or every time we talk to a Border Patrol agent, they say the same thing, that this is a coordinated effort by the Mexican drug cartels," said Comer, calling the Biden administration's policies "preposterous." 

He said border agents are having to "change diapers" and provide meals in migrant processing facilities instead of going after drug smugglers.

"They're basically tying the hands of our Border Patrol agents. We need a military presence on the border. We need to allow the Border Patrol agents the freedom to do their job," he said, adding that such action would bring the situation under control within days. 

TEXAS BORDER AGENTS SEIZE OVER $1M IN ALLEGED FENTANYL

Roy said "the American people are tired of words" when it comes to the border crisis.

"We need to say that we're not going to give blank checks to this government unless we actually say that we're going to turn away and detain as the current law requires. But unless our leadership demands that, we won't get any change."

McCarthy says GOP to hold hearings at the border Video

Roy encouraged his colleagues to act to make changes and tie funding to border security measures.

"We should go on offense and use the power of the purse to demand it. No more empty words. We don't need more show hearings. We need action and we need to change what's happening on our border. And we can do it with the power of the purse," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have accused the administration of fueling the crisis by rolling back Trump-era border policies, such as the Remain in Mexico policy, as well as narrowing interior enforcement. 

House Republicans in July issued a blueprint for how they would secure the border, which included reinstating policies like the Remain in Mexico policy that kept migrants in Mexico while their immigration claims were processed.

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.