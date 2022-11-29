Biden admin slammed for 'very weak' response to protests over China's COVID lockdowns

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to call out the White House's "very weak" response to China's harsh COVID lockdowns, which have triggered widespread unrest in the country. Rubio said the White House knows many Democrats supported similar types of restrictions during the pandemic.

CHINESE POLICE GET VIOLENT AS COVID-19 LOCKDOWN PROTESTS SWEEP ACROSS THE COUNTRY

MARCO RUBIO: It's very weak and I think part of it is the self-awareness that there are people in the party of the president, the Democratic Party, who are governors, mayors, people in different parts of the country who actually wanted people arrested and in some cases did, who wanted people fined and businesses closed, who had people removed from airplanes, who had all kinds of things that were going on and all kinds of restrictions. Nothing compares to what the Chinese are willing to do to someone. So I'm not making that comparison.

But I think [White House spokesman John Kirby] is self-aware that he can't go too far in criticizing some of these restrictions, because it wasn't so long ago that in this very country, there were governors and mayors and even federal officials who wanted to see very strict enforcement of COVID regulations at a time when, frankly, we had what was in many parts of the country, COVID-zero type policies. Nothing like China, of course, but basically in the same spirit.