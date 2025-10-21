Bernie Sanders says Trump's not stupid to realize 'system is broken,' even as he makes it worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., didn't exactly have praise for President Donald Trump on Monday during an interview on "The Daily Show," but he did appear to say he had a better sense of America's situation than the Democratic Party.

"He may be crazy, he may be a pathological liar, but he’s not stupid," Sanders told host Jon Stewart.



Stewart jokingly called the comment "passive-aggressive," and Sanders went on to say the president had correctly highlighted the "system is broken" although he was making it worse.



"The truth is, the system is broken. [Trump] is making it worse," the Vermont senator added. "But the Democrats have to acknowledge that this system is broken."

Stewart went on to commend his guest's "consistent" messaging, claiming that the "true inheritor of the Sanders revolution is Trump," while adding Trump was the "most socialist president" of his lifetime.

"Taking a percentage of companies to do business, that's a Bernie Sanders idea. Doing a Trump Rx where the government is involved in selling pharmaceuticals, that's a Bernie Sanders idea," Stewart continued.

Trump touted a "historic agreement" with Intel in August, guaranteeing the government an equity stake in the tech conglomerate after making an $8.9 billion investment in the company to expand the "domestic semiconductor industry."

Stewart continued to ask Sanders, "Is it frustrating that the thing that you fought for your whole career — Democrats are the ones who run away from, scared, and he's embraced some of it?"

"Yeah, that’s true," Sanders said.

He went on to plead that the Democratic Party has to "acknowledge [the] bloody reality" of things, like the health care system being "broken."

When continuing to list how elements of the government and its politics could be improved, Sanders said, "We need the Democratic Party to be very clear. The campaign system [and] current campaign finance system is broken. You got to get rid of Citizens United. You got to move to public funding of elections, give everybody a chance to participate in our democracy."