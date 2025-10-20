Violent symbolism, threats steal show at nationwide 'No Kings' protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As millions nationwide protested peacefully during the anti-Trump "No Kings" protests on Saturday, several now-viral social media clips have overshadowed the day's events.

In Chicago, a woman whom social media users identified as a K-8 STEM teacher with the Chicago Public School system at Nathan Hale Elementary School in the city, was captured on video apparently mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The woman, wearing a gray shirt and holding a Mexican flag, can be seen standing in front of a line of protesters, yelling at a truck as it passed by. As the occupants of the truck displayed a pro-Kirk sign, the woman put her pointer and middle finger to her neck, pretending to pull a trigger and yelling, "Bang, bang."

PROTESTERS NATIONWIDE HOLD 'NO KINGS' RALLIES AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Many online have called for her firing, while high-profile conservatives also reacted to the video.

"The most vile reactions to Charlie’s murder have almost all been public school teachers and professors," Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet posted on X . "Tells you a lot about what America’s children are facing and why TPUSA is more important than ever."

Chicago Public Schools confirmed for Fox News Digital on Monday that it is aware that an employee was filmed at a protest in Chicago and is the subject of social media posts.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming, safe, and inclusive teaching and learning environment, free from harassment, bias, or harm of any kind," CPS said in a statement.

"While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters, the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action."

WATCH: 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AT MASSIVE NYC RALLY REVEAL MOTIVATION FOR TAKING TO THE STREETS: 'DISGUSTING'

Elsewhere in Chicago, a man was captured on video yelling into a bullhorn that ICE agents should be killed.

"You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out," the man said in a video posted to X. "The same machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out."

The Chicago Police Department did not return a request for comment.

Outside the ICE facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview, Illinois, where protesters have been rallying, sometimes violently, for more than a month, a man was captured on video encouraging a child to beat an effigy of President Donald Trump.

"Take a turn, buddy, take a swing!" a man in a yellow shirt holding a Trump piñata said while handing a masked child a blunt force object.

The child swung wildly at the piñata, clubbing it several times and stabbing it several times more.

NATIONWIDE UNREST LOOMS AS ‘NO KINGS’ DEMONSTRATORS BEGIN TO GATHER IN MAJOR US CITIES

"Yeah! Get his body! Get his body!" the man in the yellow shirt yelled.

When a woman dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume pointed out to the crowd and the man in the yellow shirt that there were "right-wingers" among them, the man was defiant.

"Oh yeah! Good!" the man said. "Make me famous, motherf-----s!"

That video was posted to X by Frontlines Turning Point USA.

In a fourth video, a man in a shirt that says "86 47," a phrase made popular when former FBI director James Comey posted it on social media, is asked to explain the meaning of the numbers.

Eighty-six is popular slang for "kill," and is often used in restaurants when a menu item is sold out. Trump is the 47th president of the United States.

MILLIONS EXPECTED TO FLOOD STREETS AT ‘NO KINGS’ PROTESTS TARGETING TRUMP ACROSS ALL 50 STATES

"Kill the son of a b----!" the man exclaimed when asked about the slogan.

"Kill who?" the person filming asked.

"The 47th president!" the man replies.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News Digital that the man, whose identity has not been confirmed, is under investigation.

Popular X user LibsOfTiktok posted photos from what it says is Denver's "No Kings" protest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In one photo, two women posed together for a photo. One woman's shirt said, "Make Assassinations Great Again."

In the second photo, a sign in front of a table said: "Charlie Kirk had it coming. Change my mind." A table cover behind the sign said "Denver Communists," and several people behind the table posed for the photograph.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.