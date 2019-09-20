Lahren blasts new Sanders' plan: 'One dangerous step closer to socialism...it’s up to us to stand in his way'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren blasted the latest controversial proposal from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders I-Vt., to spend a whopping $2.5 trillion to guarantee housing for every American.

“Guaranteed housing, add that to the list of socialist agenda items that sound good to some, but in reality, are just big government solutions that move our nation away from freedom and closer to socialism,” said Lahren on Fox Nation’s “Final Thoughts.”

On Wednesday, Sanders unveiled his “Housing for All” plan. The progressive Senator said there’s a shortage of 7.4 million affordable homes for the lowest-income renters. And he stressed that more than 18 million families across the country are paying more than half of their limited incomes on housing and utilities.

A spokesman for President Trump's re-election campaign called it "yet another pie-in-the-sky, big government socialist promise by the Bernie camp."

Lahren panned the plan as “another giant, expensive federal program” and blasted Sanders’ plan to pay for it all.

“How does he plan to pay for it? The way all these Democrats plan to pay for their radical proposals, taxation. Bernie claims a wealth tax on the top 1/10 of 1 percent of Americans will fund his initiative.”

She continued, “Well folks, he and others in his party already plan to dump the burden of Medicare-for-all, free college, medical debt cancellation, and the Green New Deal on the backs of the wealthy. Do they really think the top 1 percent can afford to fund the entire nation? Total income confiscation wouldn’t pay for all those programs!”

Lahren argued that increasing taxes on the wealthy encourages them to move, leaving the middle class to foot the bill.

“Here’s the thing about wealth, Bernie, it’s MOBILE. Meaning the wealthiest Americans are not going to sit idly by as their incomes are confiscated to fund your big government pie-in-the-sky plans,” Lahren said.

She continued, “Then what? What happens when the richest Americans take their money elsewhere? Who pays for these quasi-socialist plans? Answer, we do. The middle class, the average American.”

The concern that the wealthy may move to avoid paying taxes is not a hypothetical, according to Lahren. She said that is exactly what has happened in her state.

“That’s why the middle class has been driven out of places like California, for cryin’ out loud. It’s only affordable for the exorbitantly wealthy and the homeless!”

Finally, Lahren said that Sanders’ proposal would not decrease homelessness.

“I live in California, the state that is comprised of 47% of all unsheltered people in the nation. Yet what do we do here in CA? We add more taxes, more regulations, more control on top of already cash-strapped residents and families. Here’s what else I know, throwing more government and more taxpayer dollars at the problem does not solve the problem. If it did we wouldn’t be in this predicament right here in California.”

Lahren concluded, “When will these socialist wannabes figure it out? Throwing taxpayer dollars, big government and entitlement at the problem does not solve the problem. It just moves our nation one dangerous step closer to socialism. Maybe that’s what people like Bernie want but it’s up to us to stand in his way.”

