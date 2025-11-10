Berkeley group uses song etched on Charlie Kirk's suspected killer’s bullet casings to promote TPUSA protest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group organizing a protest against a Turning Point USA event at the University of California-Berkeley appeared to use the same song featured on the unfired bullet rounds of Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin in advertising the demonstration.

A Sunday Instagram post from Students Organizing for Liberation at UC Berkeley that plays the song, "Bella Ciao," reads, "TPUSA Out of the Bay! We stand with people of color, migrants, LGBTQI+ the poor and all oppressed people." According to authorities, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin etched lyrics to "Bella Ciao" on an unused bullet casing, while another one said, "Hey fascist. Catch!" Tyler Robinson is the 22-year-old suspect in custody for Kirk’s assassination.

There is no evidence the usage of the song was a direct reference by the group to Kirk's shooting. Fox News Digital reached out to the organization for further comment.

The protest asks people to "bring noisemakers" to Lower Sproul in front of Zellerbach Hall, and to tell Turning Point "that their message of hate and intimidation is not welcome here."

The Berkeley Turning Point USA event is scheduled for Monday evening in Zellerbach Hall, two months to the day since Kirk’s assassination while he was speaking at Utah Valley University.

It will feature comedian and filmmaker Rob Schneider and Christian author Frank Turek, who are both appearing in place of Kirk, who had been slated to headline the tour stop.

John Paul Leon, a junior at University of California-Berkeley and president of the university’s Turning Point USA chapter, told Fox News Digital in a statement on Monday that "Bella Ciao" is recognized as an anthem for liberation and anti-fascist movements.

"This instagram post, uploaded by ‘Students Organizing for Liberation at UC Berkeley’ (and in collaboration with five other officially Registered Student Organizations) features this song in the background, encouraging students to ‘resist’ and bring noisemakers to protest our event," Leon added. "Multiple students have brought this to my attention, claiming that these groups have been known to carry out violent protests in the past."

Flyers which mention Students Organizing for Liberation at UC Berkeley that advertise the protest included a photo of Kirk with President Donald Trump and mocked his legacy.

One line read, "Do you remember Charlie Kirk? No? I know, he’s extremely forgettable. Here’s a reminder."

The posters described TPUSA as "a ‘non-profit,’ fascist, college speaking and touring organization," whose "sole aim is to radicalize students into far right politics."

"After founder Charlie Kirk's assassination, the organization expanded its efforts to brainwash students with white supremacist ideology like the Great White Replacement Theory," it added.

It called Schneider "a failed comedian and parent" who "makes 'jokes' punching down on women, people of color, and spreads disinformation about vaccines. His own daughter does not speak with him."

The text on the poster also called out Turek, a Christian mentor of Kirk’s, saying he is "a Christian pseudoscience peddling 'author' who believes in LGBTQI+ conversion therapy," saying Turek "argues against Black Lives Matter for 'All Lives' and states that abortion is the leading cause of Black death."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, UC Berkeley Assistant Vice Chancellor Dan Mogulof said that the university is aware of the protest.

"The protest in question is being organized by a group that has no affiliation with the university," Mogulof said. "It is not one of our 1,000+ Registered Student Organizations. The university has been absolutely clear: Our student organizations have every right to invite whoever they wish to events on campus. Together with our police force we will, as always, take whatever measures are deemed necessary to have a safe and successful event."

Mogulof added that "Our understanding is that the protest was organized by a group called 'Students Organizing for Liberation’, and that group is not a Registered Student Organization. Some of the other groups listed on the flyer are recognized groups and are therefore subject to the Student Code of Conduct."

"Bella Ciao is the Antifa anthem," TP spokeswoman Aubrey Laitsch told Fox News Digital. "This is a very intentional message being sent to conservatives on campus, and after Charlie's murder, these types of messages should be taken as direct threats. We are making sure our own security, along with local law enforcement, is fully aware and on heightened alert."

Fox News Digital reached out to Schneider and Turek for comment.