Benjamin Hall marks two years since deaths of Fox News journalists in Ukraine attack

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall on Thursday marked two years since the attack that left him severely wounded and killed two of his beloved colleagues in March 2022, paying tribute to them and also delivering a positive message about his "second chance" at life.

Exactly two years ago, Hall was traveling with photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova when their vehicle was struck by incoming Russian fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv. Zackrzewski and Kuvshynova, as well as two Ukrainian soldiers, were killed. Hall, the only survivor, has been through roughly 30 surgeries after sustaining horrific injuries, losing his right leg and and left foot, in addition to no longer having his left thumb or sight in his left eye.

"It’s an interesting day for me. I speak to a lot of veterans who have been injured the way I have been injured, and they call this their alive day. It’s the day when you realize you’ve got another chance at life. You can go and do amazing things, don’t waste a second, make sure that you make the most of it," Hall said Thursday on "FOX & Friends."

"So, I feel really optimistic about that, but then, the most important part of today is remembering those who didn’t come back," Hall added. "More than ever, I see that, I remember them, and I just think, what we have to do is, we have to remember the work they were doing, the things they were passionate about. They were going around the world to bring the news and the images to our viewers because they thought it was so important."

Hall has put a spotlight on the importance of journalism throughout his recovery process.

"We won’t stop, and our viewers need to know that. We will keep reporting because that’s how important we feel. But, today, the thoughts have to be with Pierre and Sasha and their families," Hall said.

Hall, who has credited his wife, Alicia, and three daughters for supporting him throughout the grueling last two years, said he was "doing very well."

"I haven’t got a complaint in the world. This is my alive day and I genuinely feel that I’ve been given a second chance," he said.

"I feel the one thing that you’ve got to convey to people is community, resilience, you can get through things together as a team," Hall continued. "You can be knocked down in life, but I am a perfect example that you can pick yourself up and make something out of it. You can keep going."

Hall said that he spoke with Zakrzewski’s wife just before going on-air.

"It’s a very difficult day for her but Pierre was a person that was so full of life," Hall said. "He entered a room and could talk to anyone."

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott sent a company-wide memo paying tribute to Hall, Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova.

"Exactly two years ago today, our FOX News Media family was forever changed. While covering the war in Ukraine, our colleagues Ben Hall and Pierre Zakrzewski, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kuvshynova, were hit by a Russian projectile. The devastating attack killed Pierre and Sasha while leaving Ben with life-changing injuries," Scott wrote.

"While we continue to mourn the loss of Pierre and Sasha, we are incredibly grateful for the renewed strength and courage of Ben who has embodied triumph over tragedy," Scott continued. "Within the past year, he not only returned to work, but his fortified commitment to journalism has brought him back to the battlefield, interviewing President Zelenskyy in Ukraine last fall and, more recently, speaking with survivors of the October 7th attack on Israel."

Scott said, "We are honored to have Ben here at our New York headquarters this week to share this difficult milestone with the FOX News Media family both on and off the air," and paid tribute to his lost colleagues.

"Pierre was a dear friend and colleague to all of us and we’ll forever miss his wonderfully optimistic outlook on life along with his unparalleled ability to connect with people around the globe. Sasha’s dedication to telling the story of her war-torn country was a true act of heroism and together their impact on FOX News Media and this industry will never be forgotten," Scott wrote.

Hall chronicled his journey in "Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home," which was published last March and became a New York Times bestseller.

Last year, Hall was presented with the Kenneth Y. Tomlinson Award for Courageous Journalism at the 30th annual Fund for American Studies journalism awards dinner in New York.

