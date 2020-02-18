Ben Shapiro: Obama's tweet on economy is subtle jab at Joe Biden

Former President Barack Obama broke his silence this week when he claimed credit for the economic gains in both his and President Trump's terms, but his tweet highlighted his absence from the 2020 election and his failure to publicly support Joe Biden, Ben Shapiro said.

"I love that Barack Obama logged into Twitter to sound off on what a great president he was, but he can't be bothered to say a kind word about Joe Biden for A YEAR," Shapiro tweeted Tuesday.

Shapiro's comments come amid ongoing speculation that the former president doesn't have confidence in his former right-hand man.

Back in December, Biden reportedly dismissed the idea that he needed an endorsement from his former boss, noting that people already knew he was close with Obama – but according to Shapiro, Obama is " not interested in the slightest" in helping the struggling campaign of his former vice president.

"One of the problems for Joe Biden is that Barack Obama has basically been absent," Shapiro said Tuesday on "The Ben Shapiro Show."

"Obviously, Barack Obama didn’t get involved because he didn't want to be involved. He looked down like Warshak at the city and said 'no.'"

After a lackluster fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses and a devastatingly distant fifth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary, Biden is hoping to make a comeback in Nevada and South Carolina.

According to a Monmouth University survey released Tuesday morning, Biden stands at 18 percent, just 4 percentage points behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who polled 22 percent support among likely Democratic presidential primary voters in Virginia’s March 3 primary.

Virginia is one of the larger states to hold a primary on Super Tuesday in two weeks.

"Joe Biden is just trying to cling to life at this point," Shapiro said.

"The only person who can save [him] is Barack Obama... and it ain't happening."