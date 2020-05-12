Ben Shapiro scolds CBS reporter for 'dumba-- question' during fiery exchange with Trump

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro did not mince words Tuesday in response to a fiery exchange between President Trump and CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang over the administration's ongoing touting of the amount of coronavirus testing in the U.S. compared to other countries around the world.

"This is all insanity... the media have lost their minds," the "Ben Shapiro Show" host said.

During Monday's news conference at the White House, Jiang asked Trump why he compared the rate of coronavirus testing in the U.S. to that of other countries.

"You've said many times that the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. ... Why does that matter? she said. "Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we're still seeing more cases every day?"

Shapiro blasted Jiang's question as "utterly stupid, truly idiotic" and a "typical gotcha question."

"Before we get to Trump's answer, that question is so ridiculous and so bad and so stupid," Shapiro argued. "Why is he comparing how we're doing to other countries? Because you guys keep saying that we are lagging based on other countries!"

"It's a dumba-- question," he continued, "and a perfectly reasonable thing for the president to compare how we are doing based on other countries."

Trump responded by taking aim at China, but as he attempted to move on to the next reporter, Jiang, who is Asian-American, pressed him on whether he was "saying that to me specifically," suggesting his comment was racially motivated.

"It's not racist ... he's been saying for months, 'Ask China about the levels of death,'" Shapiro said, calling the outrage over Trump's comment "posturing bull-bleep."

Liberal media outlets widely covered the exchange, attacking the president and his supporters for the "racially motivated" comment.

"Of course, we should ask China! This is China's damned fault!" Shapiro said. "So just because this reporter happens to be, I assume, of Chinese extraction ... she makes that the issue, he doesn't."

Shapiro added, "This is the most garbage form of media."

