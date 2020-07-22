Ben Domenech calls out mainstream media's 'absurd' narrative on Portland violence

The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech on Wednesday blasted the media’s coverage of the continued unrest in Portland, Ore., telling “Fox & Friends” that the mainstream media is advancing an “absurd” narrative.

Domenech made the comment following the 55th night of demonstrations amid escalating tensions with federal law enforcement agents in Portland.

The city has experienced weeks of unrest following the May 25 death of George Floyd, and the city’s mayor has repeatedly called on President Trump to remove federal agents sent there to disperse crowds and protect federal property.

Trump has insisted that federal troops are needed to protect government assets in the city. The city's Democratic leadership has been criticized for its response. Daryl Turner, the head of the Portland Police Association, said Sunday, “The elected officials have condoned the destruction and chaos” in the city.

State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum claimed in court papers that masked federal officers have arrested people on the street, far from the courthouse, with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars.

MAYORS OF PORTLAND, CHICAGO, ATLANTA, OTHER BIG CITIES DEMAND 'FEDERAL FORCES' WITHDRAW

Early Monday, protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear-gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, according to officials.

Videos posted by local protesters in Portland showed federal agents refusing to identify themselves and driving in vehicles that were unmarked.

“Local leaders say they don't want them, don't need them and that their presence is fueling some of the protests,” ABC’s “World News Tonight” reported.

“NBC Nightly News” reported on Tuesday that “The Trump Administration says it sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to defend federal buildings against violet attacks, but the mayor there says that escalated the conflict.”

“Round after round of tear gas and rubber bullets fired into the crowd by federal agents is becoming a nightly routine,” CBS News reported on Tuesday.

Host Ainsley Earhardt asked Domenech on Wednesday if federal agents are “to blame for the chaos” in Portland.

“That's as ludicrous as saying that because there are a lot of firemen showing up at burning houses, that it was them that started the fire in the first place,” Domenech said in response.

“It's a situation where the media advances its narrative in the way that they want the story to be told, which is that they don't show anything that comes before, they don't show any of the violence, any of the graffiti, any of the types of things that we've seen that would have federal officers be deployed in order to protect federal buildings as is their job,” he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And yet once they show up, somehow it’s like they brought the violence with them. It’s absurd, but the media gets away with it time and again because of the way that they build these narratives.”

Fox News’ David Aaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.