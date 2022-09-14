Expand / Collapse search
Ben Domenech on 'Kilmeade Show': GOP candidates need to focus on the border and crime

Slams Biden admin's 'gaslighting and wish casting' with claims of secure border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The gaslighting in Washington will amaze you: Ben Domenech

Ben Domenech slams Karine Jean-Pierre for gaslighting the American public by claiming the Biden administration is dealing with the crisis at the southern border

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said Wednesday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that the Biden administration is "gaslighting" the American public about the severity of the crisis along the southern border. Domenech reacted to VP Kamala Harris and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre both claiming in recent days that the border is secure.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD VISIT THE SOUTHERN BORDER TO WITNESS MASS MIGRATION PROBLEMS, TEXAS RESIDENTS SAY

BEN DOMENECH: The amount of gaslighting and wish casting that is going on in Washington right now will amaze you. They just pretend as if things are okay and they clearly aren't. Think about it this way: when you are trying to spin that catching all of this fentanyl or having this many encounters is a good thing, what you are obviously saying is the numbers are up so high that we are able to get this much. Figure out all the people they are letting through, think about all the drugs that they're letting through the border. This is indicative of the fact that they do not have the resources necessary in order to have the kind of security that Americans deserve. I will say one thing that I think really needs to be heard by Republican candidates across the country: the border and crime are issues that they need to be talking about more because those are the kinds of things that concern independent voters. Look, you can't just rest on the laurels of bad inflation numbers and a bad economy. You got to lean into this stuff and start talking about it and you have to start laying out what you will do if you take back Congress. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

