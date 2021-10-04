Ben Domenech: Federalism exists so Americans with different views can live together

Ben Domenech called for answers on why Americans want a "national divorce" over the divisions across the country Monday. ‘Fox News Primetime’ host urged conservatives to keep fighting the "leftist overreach" as he claimed Democrats are "barely holding on to power."

BEN DOMENECH: A new poll from The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics found that a shocking number of Americans are so fed up with division that they want -- for lack of a better term -- a national divorce - a breakup of red and blue states. Their poll found 41 percent of Biden voters and 52 percent of Trump voters favor this separation.

Let’s get one thing straight: That’s not happening. It’s not a thing that we will do. Federalism exists for a reason, to allow very different Americans with very different priorities to live in a country together.

What’s more, I’m disappointed in any conservative who seriously entertains such ideas. Did you miss every lesson about the growing backlash to leftist overreach we’ve seen for decades?

They’re headed toward the exits, white-knuckling it till the midterms, barely hanging on to power, sending George Soros-funded shouting children into the bathroom to harass Kyrsten Sinema, and you want to bow out now?

That’s loser talk.

