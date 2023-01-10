Ben Carson rips Jan. 6 committee for leaking Social Security numbers of Trump allies: 'Not an accident'

Former Trump official Dr. Ben Carson ripped the Jan. 6 committee after it reportedly leaked thousands of Social Security numbers, including his own, alongside other high-profile Republicans and Trump allies.

The former secretary of Housing and Urban Development joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss the leak, how it has impacted his family and why he believes the incident is anything but an accident.

"You would have thought that maybe they would have at least had the courtesy to contact the people whose lives have been affected by this," Carson told host Carley Shimkus. "It's been horrible… Obviously, I've put credit freezes on and put credit monitoring things into place. I've already had two incidents of fraud. It affects my family as well. And they say, oh, it's just an accident."

TWO YEARS LATER: AN OVERVIEW OF JAN.6 AND WHAT TOOK PLACE AFTER

"Why is that all these accidents tend to be focused in one direction? You know, you have to wonder about that. And I wonder if maybe some of these people suffer some of the consequences. Maybe we should expose their PII."

The Jan. 6 committee reportedly leaked the Social Security numbers of 2,000 individuals at the end of the year when it released documents related to the committee's investigation online.

According to The Washington Post, the numbers were released in the form of a spreadsheet used by the committee from the White House visitor logs.

The individuals affected by the leak include former Trump officials, allies and witnesses who testified before the committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This will have an impact for the rest of my life, and one of the horrible things is we're sending messages to people, don't get involved in government," Carson said. "Don't be on the wrong side, because all of these coincidences will happen to you, too."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar were among those affected by the leak.

Despite the gravity of the leak, Carson said he has not received an apology.

"It's hard to be accidental because when I was at HUD, we paid a tremendous amount of attention to PII release, and it's not an accident," he concluded.