Beloved LA restaurant hit with social media backlash after owners spoke positively about Tesla

The co-owner of a critically acclaimed French bistro in Los Angeles got his restaurant into hot water on social media after praising billionaire Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla.

Walter Manzke, the veteran chef and co-owner of L.A.’s République, praised the idea behind a new Tesla-owned restaurant that features Tesla charging stations in a recent New York Times interview that was published on Friday, leading to critics ripping his establishment on online forum site reddit.com.

"What a moron. Why would you open your fat mouth and alienate at least half of your clientele," one Reddit "Top 1% commenter" wrote in response to the article.

The Times article profiled the "retro-futuristic diner" that was announced by Musk in 2023 and is still under development.

"An opening date has not been announced, but Tesla’s all-night diner, theater and charging station is clearly on its way. Which means that the company’s leader, Elon Musk, is about to enter the hospitality business," The Times reported.

The Times published the article amid the backlash that Musk and his EV company have gotten since he became a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In addition to months of liberals protesting DOGE, the backlash has ratcheted up in intensity to where Tesla vehicles are now being vandalized, set on fire and even shot at near Tesla dealerships throughout the country.

Manzke became a target of anti-Musk social media users thanks to his quote praising the Tesla restaurant idea in The Times piece.

"It sounds exciting," Manzke told the outlet, adding that his wife, who co-owns République, "told me the other day that she wants to buy a Tesla, so I can tell you what side she’s on."

That one quote prompted a deluge of angry Reddit comments. Some said they’d be dining somewhere else because of Manzke’s words. One wrote, "Appreciate the link. Not gonna lie, this sucks, but there are plenty of other great places for pastry in this city."

Another declared, "Easy boycott."

One person claimed that the pro-Tesla comment amounted to "business suicide."

"Rare you see a local restaurateur commit business suicide in such a public way," they said.

"Incredible self-own," a disgruntled commenter added. "Just needed to keep your mouth shut. Welp, I have finite dining $$$ and now just will spend more elsewhere. I'm sure MAGA mouthbreathers will fill in any losses I create."

The backlash was significant enough for République’s management to respond, clarifying Manzke’s quote.

In an Instagram post published on Saturday, the restaurant’s account stated, "In response to a recent New York Times article, we want to clarify that the quote about possibly buying a Tesla was simply about exploring electric vehicle options, not a political statement. We value innovation and sustainability, and we respect all viewpoints. République does not take political stances; we are here to create a space for everyone, no matter their background or beliefs."

Representatives for the French restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.