Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

BBC apologizes after sex prank broadcasts live on the air during soccer match

'As sabotage goes it was quite amusing," the host tweeted in response to the prank

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
Clay Travis previews critical USA-England World Cup match Video

Clay Travis previews critical USA-England World Cup match

OutKick founder Clay Travis previews Friday's USA-England World Cup match on FOX and explains what the Americans need to do to advance to the knockout rounds.

The BBC apologized Tuesday after audio from a pornographic recording aired during part of its coverage of an FA Cup soccer match

As the sounds of moaning could be heard on set, one of the hosts attempted to make light of the situation. "Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home," Gary Lineker said.

The audio was found to have come from a mobile device that was taped to the back of the broadcasting set in what appeared to be a prank.

Lineker tweeted, "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

NBC CORRESPONDENT CAUGHT ON HOT MIC COMPLAINING BIDEN IGNORED CLASSIFIED DOC QUESTION: ‘DIDN’T SAY A WORD'

London, UK - People outside the main entrance to the BBC's Broadcasting House building in central London.

London, UK - People outside the main entrance to the BBC's Broadcasting House building in central London. (iStock)

The BBC Press Office tweeted in response to the incident, "We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened." 

The incident drew mixed reactions on Twitter.

"As someone else has said, it sounds like someone scored," James Bembridge, deputy editor at Country Squire UK tweeted.

DOCTOR TELLS SKEPTICAL CNN HOSTS THAT COVID DEATHS ARE BEING ‘OVERCOUNTED’: PEOPLE NEED ‘ACCURATE REPORTING’

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, right, scores his side's second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, right, scores his side's second goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Sheffield United at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Josh Halliday, a correspondent for The Guardian, praised the hosts for keeping the show on track despite the obscene interruption. 

"Seems like more than a one-off prank … BBC Sport coverage being repeatedly interrupted. Gary Lineker, Danny Murphy and Paul Ince doing a good job keeping the show going (mostly with straight faces)," he tweeted.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, center, battles for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, and Stuart Armstrong during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, center, battles for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, and Stuart Armstrong during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The British Broadcasting Corporation is the nation broadcaster of the United Kingdom. It is publicly funded. 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 