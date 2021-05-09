Barstool's Dave Portnoy tells Tucker he'd never run for president

Barstool Sports founder and CEO David Portnoy revealed the key to his professional success and whether he plans to seek political office in a candid new episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

In less than eight months since Portnoy kicked off "The Barstool Fund" with his own $500,000, the fundraiser has tallied close to $40 million and aided over 300 small businesses struggling to stay afloat amid coronavirus closures. Portnoy told Carlson that he felt compelled to intervene because the federal government did little to stop the economic bleeding of the pandemic.

"It’s fairly disgusting in my mind that the government didn’t do something far earlier," Portnoy said.

"They caused it, and it’s not that hard, it took me 24 hours to come up with this concept and put it in motion and go. Everyone should want to help small businesses so it was disheartening to see the government not do anything, I’m glad we could help a little bit."

Portnoy has faced repeated calls to consider a run for public office following the overwhelming success of his initiative. But the "El Presidente" icon told Carlson he would "never" entertain the idea "because you can’t get anything done."

"I don’t know if people are serious or not, but they’re like 'run for office -- do this," Portnoy said. "I would never do that because you can’t get anything done."

At a later point in the interview, Carlson questioned how the outspoken personality manages to stay above the political fray and unafraid of cancel culture mobs dominating large digital platforms.

"There’s a lot of people I have, who I consider liberal, highly educated people and when I ask ‘Do you like Barstool?' They’re all like 'yeah we love it’ Then we ask how is that possible? They then say we know who Dave is, we’ve been following him for 10 years. So that’s why when you mention politics, we have both sides," he told Carlson.

"It’s easy to pick and choose but our course of history is written and luckily at this point I know how real and strong our audience is. I always say brick by brick, but it really is. We have a very strong foundation and they’re not going anywhere so I’m not going to let the winds of political change or whatever it is change how we look at the world."

