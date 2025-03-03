Boston's Mayor Wu responds after condolences to attempted stabbing suspect killed by off-duty officer draw ire

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to critics who accused her of being excessively sympathetic to a would-be stabber who was killed by the police, accusing them of "politicizing" the situation.

The suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Lmark Jaramillo, was killed by an off-duty police officer after he allegedly tried to stab at least two people in a Chick-fil-A restaurant near Boylston Street. The officer identified himself and instructed Jaramillo to drop his weapon before pulling the trigger, police said.

On Monday, Wu said it was "unfortunate to politicize being at the scene of a tragic incident."

"Our officers are in extremely difficult and dangerous situations every single day keeping our residents safe," the politician, who took office in 2021, said. "I expressed condolences, along with our police commissioner and district attorney, because every loss of life is a horrible tragedy."

Wu also said she is grateful "every hour of every day for the work of our Boston police officers."

"In this case, we had an off-duty officer who saw something happening, his training kicked in, and took action and surely saved even more lives," she added.

Wu was responding to a question about criticism from Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., over her condolences.

"Condolences from the mayor of Boston – wait for it – to a knife-wielding man trying to kill people!" the South Carolina congresswoman previously wrote. "Thankfully this guy was stopped in his tracks by a brave law enforcement officer."

At Saturday's press conference, Wu notably did not reference the victims of the attempted stabbing. Instead, she said she was thinking of those "impacted" by the incident, which transpired in "one of the busier parts" of Beantown.

"My condolences, and all of our thoughts, are with the family of the individual whose life has been lost," Wu said. "And I'm also thinking of all the people who were impacted here today in one of the busier parts of the city with this tragedy."

"I'm glad that the officer is safe and very grateful for a quick response from all of our first responders here again," she continued.

It wasn't just Mace – conservatives across the country slammed Wu for appearing regretful over the death of the suspect.

One of Wu's many online critics was conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who suggested that the 40-year-old leave office.

"Boston, I’m going to say this as simply as I can: You desperately need a new mayor. Trust me," Kirk wrote.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha, a former Boston resident, also expressed disbelief at Wu's response.

"How exactly did Boston vote for this again?" Concha wrote. "I lived in the Back Bay area. It was one of the safest parts of the city. And she’s offering condolences????"

Wu will head to Washington, D.C., this week, where she is slated to testify before Congress on Boston's sanctuary city policies. She is one of four Democratic mayors planning to speak.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wu for comment on Monday, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News' Andrew Fone contributed to this report.