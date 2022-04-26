Expand / Collapse search
Babylon Bee CEO on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: System was 'rigged' toward popular narratives

Seth Dillon talks to 'America's Newsroom' after satirical site was banned

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
The Babylon Bee CEO on Musk's Twitter takeover: We need to 'poke holes' in 'popular narrative' Video

The Babylon Bee CEO on Musk's Twitter takeover: We need to 'poke holes' in 'popular narrative'

The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the trajectory of the platform following Elon Musk's buyout.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is prompting many former users to revisit the idea of rejoining the platform, after having been "canceled" for what many critics describe as targeted censorship. 

TWITTER APPROPRIATELY EXPLODES OVER NEWS OF ELON MUSK SALE: ‘GULP’

The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon highlighted how his company has been "sidelined" since getting suspended from Twitter for "hateful speech" last month. 

"When you have a conversation that's one-sided and there's people that you're not even allowed to make fun of, then how can you challenge them?" Dillon questioned on "America's Newsroom."

"How can you challenge their ideas?" he continued. "We need to be allowed to poke holes in the popular narrative, and at the way that things are running up to this point, Twitter's rigged the system that you can only promote the popular narrative."

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO ELON MUSK'S TWITTER PURCHASE FOR $44 BILLION

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01:  SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

The Babylon Bee is still suspended from the platform, until it deletes the tweet in question, according to Dillon. 

He warned leftists who are against the Twitter takeover, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, are worried about the repercussions the buyout will have on them as Musk implements a new standard on free speech. 

"They're not afraid of being silenced and afraid that that Musk is going to come in and ban them and suppress them," Dillon explained. "They're afraid he's going to come in and open it up and that they're actually going to be challenged, not silenced. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's the really interesting thing, is [that] there's a there's a fear of free speech, and it's really telling who's who's worked up about it," he continued, arguing Twitter's "content moderation" amounted to censorship.

Twitter accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media platform for $44 billion on Monday. 

Musk, the world's richest man, and self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist," has said he hopes his "worst critics" continue to use the platform as he rewrites the standard. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.