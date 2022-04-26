Babylon Bee CEO on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: System was 'rigged' toward popular narratives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is prompting many former users to revisit the idea of rejoining the platform, after having been "canceled" for what many critics describe as targeted censorship.

The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon highlighted how his company has been "sidelined" since getting suspended from Twitter for "hateful speech" last month.

"When you have a conversation that's one-sided and there's people that you're not even allowed to make fun of, then how can you challenge them?" Dillon questioned on "America's Newsroom."

"How can you challenge their ideas?" he continued. "We need to be allowed to poke holes in the popular narrative, and at the way that things are running up to this point, Twitter's rigged the system that you can only promote the popular narrative."

The Babylon Bee is still suspended from the platform, until it deletes the tweet in question, according to Dillon.

He warned leftists who are against the Twitter takeover, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, are worried about the repercussions the buyout will have on them as Musk implements a new standard on free speech.

"They're not afraid of being silenced and afraid that that Musk is going to come in and ban them and suppress them," Dillon explained. "They're afraid he's going to come in and open it up and that they're actually going to be challenged, not silenced.

"That's the really interesting thing, is [that] there's a there's a fear of free speech, and it's really telling who's who's worked up about it," he continued, arguing Twitter's "content moderation" amounted to censorship.

Twitter accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media platform for $44 billion on Monday.

Musk, the world's richest man, and self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist," has said he hopes his "worst critics" continue to use the platform as he rewrites the standard.