Baby formula shortage: Mom running out of necessary medical-grade formula demands answers

A Virginia mother is desperate for help with only two weeks’ worth of medical-grade formula remaining for her two young children who risk permanent brain damage without proper nutrition.

Alexa Beichler told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that the formula she needs for her boys' metabolic disorder is nowhere to be found and she doesn’t know what she’s going to do as the shortage worsens.

The out-of-stock rate for baby formula jumped to 70% in May, nearly twice what it was in April.

And while the Biden administration celebrated importing 78,000 pounds of formula, Beichler said the shipment didn’t have any of the special formula she needs.

Beichler said the only potential solution has been to begin transitioning her youngest son to a different formula, but the process takes days and can be difficult.

"We started transitioning him already, and he’s not trying to drink all of his bottles," Beichler told co-host Julie Banderas. "It’s a huge issue for us. If he doesn’t drink his bottles and get all of his formula, then we’re in trouble."

She explained that the issue she’s facing is in regard to protein. While the "Operation Fly Formula" shipment contained specialized formula, it did not have the right kind for her sons' needs.

Beichler spoke to Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton about the problem but wasn’t given a solution.

"If she can’t get any answers, and I can’t get any answers, then who has the answers?" Beichler questioned.

She also spoke with the director of Nutricia, which produces the specialized formula Beichler needs. Beichler said she was told the formula is still being manufactured.

"She can’t get it," Beichler said. "Nothing. Nobody has it. So if she can’t get it for me, no one can."

Beichler said while the first few days of transitioning formula didn’t go well, she’s still hoping for the best as it’s her only option.

"We’re going to have to just ride out as much as we can," she said.