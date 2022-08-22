Atlanta TV station severs ties with political analyst who quipped about Trump's 'looming orange face'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A local TV station in Atlanta severed ties with a political analyst who quipped about former President Trump's "looming orange face."

Bill Crane appeared on WSB-TV's evening newscast on Sunday to discuss the political landscape heading into the 2022 midterm elections and how Democrats believe it's advantageous for them if Trump continues dominating the news cycle, particularly the criminal probe investigating the former president's involvement in overturning the 2020 election results in Georgia.

"Labor Day is when undecided voters and not-aligned voters really start focusing on the election ahead and keeping Donald Trump and his fantasy of elections being stolen in November of 2020 in play keeps Donald Trump and his looming orange face in front of voters at a time when they're trying to decide how they're going to vote."

Ray Carter, the vice president and general manager of the ABC-affiliated station, issued a statement early Monday announcing Crane would no longer be appearing on the network.

"During Sunday evening’s Channel 2 Action News at 6:00, Bill Crane, a frequent guest as an outside third-party political analyst, uttered remarks about former President Donald Trump that are not aligned with our commitment to fair and unbiased reporting and analysis. As a result, we’re ending our relationship with Mr. Crane, effective immediately," Carter said.

Crane, who was a paid contractor with WSB Radio since 2006 and WSB-TV since 2011, told Fox News Digitial he stands by his analysis but that his sense of humor went "over the head of some viewers, and of course not funny to others."

"I respect the station management's ability to make this call, Georgia is a right-to-work state, a concept which I also support, and employers may terminate 'at will.' It doesn't necessarily need to make sense to the employee," Crane said. "I have been offering on-air political analysis in this market for 22 years. Without a doubt, I have offended folks on both sides of the aisle as well as staffed a couple of senators and one governor in both of the major political parties. But a lot of people have lost their sense of humor, and I think given the hundred of hours of airtime and nearing 1000 weekly columns, this part of my career and livelihood would come down to more than four words."

He continued, "I stand behind the analysis of the tactics and strategy. My verbiage certainly could have been a bit more PC. That historically though hasn't been my style. I am sorry if I disappointed or potentially embarrassed our new owners or the station management, and I offered an on-air apology, but I stand steady with the thinking within my answer and assessment."

Crane went on to say he was "not allowed" to make an on-air apology and was told "the 'bias' implicit in my remarks made my credibility unrecoverable."

The investigation into Trump's role in the attempt to reverse President Biden's election victory in Georgia took a new turn last week as his former attorney Rudy Giuliani was ordered to testify in front of a grand jury. It was said that Giuliani himself is also a target in the criminal probe.

The grand jury was also seeking the testimony of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., which was postponed in a ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump has been the subject of multiple investigations including a probe in New York regarding his businesses and a federal investigation looking into his involvement on Jan. 6.

The former president aimed to take down Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primaries for certifying Biden's election victory but the incumbent trounced his Trump-backed challenger David Purdue.

Earlier in August, Fox News Digital asked Trump whether he would consider supporting Kemp in the general election against Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.

"Well, we'll be looking at everything," Trump told Fox News Digital.

