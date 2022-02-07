Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rob Astorino slams Democrat governor's 'wackadoo' priorities on masking kids as crime worsens

Smash-and-grab robbers hit Westchester, NY mall

New York Gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino (R) blasts Governor Kathy Hochul on 'Fox & Friends' for continuing to support current bail laws as violent crimes from repeat offenders sweep the nation

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino slammed Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul's lack of action as liberal prosecutors continue bail policies that allow criminals to stay on the streets. Astorino told "Fox & Friends" Monday that more and more people around New York are expressing concern to him after brazen thieves in New York were seen on camera stealing high-end purses from a Louis Vuitton location in Westchester. 

DAVID WEBB: DEMOCRATIC CITIES ‘ENHANCE CRIMINALS’ LIVES' WITH CRIME POLICIES

ROB ASTORINO: All weekend I was at my daughter's basketball games, and this is all the parents were talking about, people coming up to me. And what it says is they realize now that crime and soft on crime politicians like Kathy Hochul here in New York and others that it affects, not just over their meeting in the city or someone else's neighborhood, but it affects everywhere. … The week that we buried, and I was at St. Patrick's Cathedral, the two officers, Rivera and Mora, she stood outside and said that she is going to stand by her no-cash bail law, which has been utterly disastrous. And it's a reason why thugs like this do that because they don't fear any repercussions. And she's also in court instead of defending victims, she's in court making sure kids are masked. I mean, this is the priorities that she has. It's completely wackadoo. But we're all dealing with this. The average New Yorker is dealing with the consequences.

