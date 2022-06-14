Asman rips Democrats for indulging progressive 'brats' on economy: 'The house has burned down'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host David Asman ripped the Democrats for indulging progressives "who don't know a thing about the economy," warning the "house has burned down" as a result of the far-left policies. Asman joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss how the policies have impacted the state of the economy as inflation continues to soar.

VARNEY: BIDEN'S ATTACKS ON BUSINESSES ONLY APPEAL TO AOC, BERNIE SANDERS AND THE FAR LEFT

DAVID ASMAN: You go back to December and November of last year, and you look at what they were saying about Joe Manchin, how he was a traitor to the cause and feeding into the progressives' line that you could print money until the... end of time without having any inflation. It was B.S. ... It was kind of like these spoiled kids in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. I'm going to do a Greg Gutfeld analogy. You know, where you see these mothers that are indulging their children. "Oh, it's all right. Oh, look at that. Oh, honey, don't kick that old woman in the knee," and they were indulging the young progressives who don't know a thing about the economy.. .and eventually they went a step too far, and they bought into the whole plan, whether it was in spending or in the Federal Reserve... And the house has burned down as a result of indulging these brats.

