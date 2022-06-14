Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Biden's attacks on businesses only appeal to AOC, Bernie Sanders and the far left

'Varney & Co’ host Stuart Varney slams Biden for attacking businesses and pushing off blame for rising gas prices and inflation.

FOX Business host Stuart Varney slammed the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for attacking businesses and corporations instead of taking accountability for the rise in costs as inflation continues to soar.

WAPO CALLS ON FED CHAIR JEROME POWELL TO 'GO BIG’ ON INFLATION AFTER PREVIOUS PRAISE FOR DEEMPHASIZING IT'

STUART VARNEY: It is just appealing to the far left, the AOCs of this world. The Bernie Sanders of this world. They hate corporations. They hate profits. And I think they're directing the president's attack on business It's a sideshow. He hasn't got a plan. Attacking business is not going to produce real results. Period. 

