Varney: Biden's attacks on businesses only appeal to AOC, Bernie Sanders and the far left

FOX Business host Stuart Varney slammed the Biden administration on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for attacking businesses and corporations instead of taking accountability for the rise in costs as inflation continues to soar.

STUART VARNEY: It is just appealing to the far left, the AOCs of this world. The Bernie Sanders of this world. They hate corporations. They hate profits. And I think they're directing the president's attack on business It's a sideshow. He hasn't got a plan. Attacking business is not going to produce real results. Period.

