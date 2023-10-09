Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for impassable border on 'The View,' demands reform to 'stupid' immigration system

Former Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the hosts of "The View" on Monday and called for comprehensive immigration reform and a secure border.

"You are one of the country’s most famous immigrants and a former two-term Republican governor of California back when Republicans were sane. What do you think about the current immigration crisis? Because you have such a unique perspective, and what’s going on at the border. What do you think of President Biden starting to build these 20 miles of wall? What’s your perspective?" co-host Ana Navarro asked.

Schwarzenegger said he was in the middle on the issue, arguing that there wasn't just one solution.

"I’ve seen first hand how this is not a one kind of a step approach. You have to really have comprehensive immigration reform, and you have to look at this immigration problem in a comprehensive way. You can, first of all, I believe very strongly in having a border that no one can get through. That’s number one for me. Number two, what is important is that we have visas available for people that want to work in the United States so they don’t have to work illegally. It is bogus, we need the workers here," he said.

He said there were foreign workers everywhere and argued they should be given visas so they can do it "legally."

"It’s a stupid system. The system is set up to commit a crime. The system is set up to do something illegally. Why? Why can we not come together, Democrats and Republicans and instead of using this issue always as a fundraising issue for the party to go and sit down together and really to do the service that they’re supposed to do?" Schwarzenegger continued.

He added that he believed in a very strong defense at the border, emphasizing "terrorism" concerns and warning of a "great danger" when it comes to drug cartels.

"We have to have a secure border but we’ve got to go and reform our system. That’s where the action is I think," he concluded.

Schwarzenegger also said he would have run for president if he had been allowed to run, as he is not a natural-born citizen.

The co-hosts of "The View" criticized President Biden's administration on Friday over its messaging on the border wall.

"How I would have come out and handled it – One, I’d put Biden on the mic right away – he’s a real talk guy. Put him on the mic and say, ‘We’re not going to take questions on this, but I got to be straight with you. This is not my wall. This is Congress’ wall. It was appropriated in 2019, I’d be literally committing a crime by disobeying this – and we have a lot of that already happening – so we’re gonna go ahead and follow the law,'" co-host Sara Haines said.

"It didn’t come out strong, and I thought the messaging looked weak, and it was confusing," she said.

