Army veteran Wesley Hunt: 'Defunding' military will be next push by woke left

Army veteran and Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt argued on Wednesday that wokeness in the military seems like it's moving toward a "push to defund the military." Hunt responded to a Washington Post column by Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., who said the criminal justice reform movement cannot "ignore the military." He told host Pete Hegseth that he believes the left will eventually start calling for the defunding of the U.S. military.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY PROFESSOR PUSHES FOR MILITARY ACADEMIES TO TEACH CRITICAL RACE THEORY

WESLEY HUNT: The way for us to end racism is not by teaching it and indoctrinating reverse racism. And, again, this is another push from the left to continue to divide this country based on racial lines. We see it in politics. If you’re a Republican, then you are inherently racist. We see it in critical race theory.

We are seeing it now with our military. They are attacking us. You and I both know, Pete, our military is in fact a meritocracy and the only thing that matters is the man and woman to your left and right in accomplishing the mission that our country gives to us.

When we were in the military, performance is what mattered. It didn't matter what you looked like. My sister went to West Point, I went to West Point, so did my brother. We could all speak to what service means to us personally and it had nothing to do with what we looked like.

But I also think this is actually a push to defund our military. We have divided our country by trying to defund the police and I think the next push is to defund the military, defund the D.O.D. And where does it end? And that's why it's very important for us to take back the House here in 2022, to stop this push.

