Air Force Academy professor pushes for military academies to teach critical race theory

A Washington Post opinion piece from an Air Force Academy professor advocated that military academies should teach critical race theory.

On Tuesday, associate professor of political science Lynne Chandler García published an op-ed titled "Why U.S. military academies should teach critical race theory." Agreeing with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, García claimed that critical race theory "is not unpatriotic" and does not "promote division among our military members."

"As a professor of political science at the U.S. Air Force Academy, I teach critical race theories to our nation’s future military leaders because it is vital that cadets understand the history of the racism that has shaped both foreign and domestic policy," García explained.

This was in reference to Gen. Milley’s defense of studying critical race theory back in June during a congressional hearing. The general argued it was important for cadets "to be open-minded and be widely read" regarding the nation’s history.

"So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, non-commissioned officers of being, quote, ‘woke’ or something else, because we're studying some theories that are out there," Milley said.

García further explained that studying CRT is crucial to understanding the "duality" that is freedom in the United States.

"It helps students identify the structural racism and inequality that has been endemic in American society. And it provides methods for deconstructing oppressive beliefs, policies and practices to find solutions that will lead to justice," García wrote. "The reality of the Constitution is that it upholds the rule of law and human rights, but once also allowed slavery and has been used to perpetuate legal discrimination."

In addition, she also accused the military itself of harboring a racist history, noting that while thousands of Black soldiers fought in the Revolutionary War, George Washington initially opposed an integrated regime.

"In other words, racism was ingrained in the system from the beginning, and the military still struggles with these issues. As a recent inspector general’s report on disparities in the Air Force and Space Force pointed out, Black service members lag behind their White peers in promotion rates but are overrepresented in disciplinary actions. Further, a recent Defense Department report documented the threat of white supremacy within the ranks. Cadets need to understand these contradictions within their institutions," García warned.

García neglected to reference the exact scope of critical race theory being taught in militaries as well as schools nationwide. As notable opponent of critical race theory Chris Rufo explained in an interview back in June, "They're teaching concepts like white privilege, white fragility, internalized white supremacy, white guilt, spirit murder. They're teaching the idea that that even elementary school kids can be labeled as oppressors. It's a really deeply disturbing phenomenon that we're seeing all over the country."

García still insisted that critical race theory was necessary for military intelligence.

"Officers must comprehend the unique experiences and concerns of their diverse troops. A holistic education leads to understanding and unity as service members consider what it’s like to walk in another’s shoes," she wrote.