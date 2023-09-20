Army reservist reacts to court finally giving squatter the boot: 'She definitely knew the system'

An Army reservist won a legal victory Monday after spending $50,000 battling a squatter occupying her Houston townhome .

After being called for active duty in Florida, Mikiya Barber, 26, said she rented the home she purchased last fall to Natasha Timmons. After paying for the first two months, Timmons has lived in the home ever since without paying the $2,000 a month rent. Barber says the squatter has cost her over $50,000 so far.

The landlord spoke out on "America Reports" Tuesday about her victory in court.

"Because [the squatter] did not show up for court they gave me automatic rate of possession. So they said that yesterday I could access my home and finally see, know the damage or anything like that and move forward with this process. So I'm happy how it came out as of right now. And I was able to look inside the house yesterday," she said. "She definitely knew the system."

Barber said she's learned from the ordeal that she wants to "try to persuade lawmakers and congressmen to try to create a law that protects landlords against tenants and squatters that abuse the court system."

Last week, a judge ordered Timmons to start paying back rent. After Timmons was a no-show at Monday's hearing, the judge automatically found in Barber's favor and ordered the squatter to pay the almost $20,000 she owed.

"It never had to get to this point," Barber said to ABC13 after the hearing.

"I'm definitely excited to have my house back. I'll be seeing the inside soon," she said.

Barber said previously she tried to come to a resolution to help Timmons with rent. "I tried to make a payment plan for her," the first lieutenant said. "Then, she started threatening me to file bankruptcy and making sure I go through this process."

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone… It's been emotionally draining to the point where I've had therapy," she said.

Timmons did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Kassy Dillon contributed to this report.