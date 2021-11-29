Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Arkansas gov. urges COVID vaccines, but opposes federal mandate: People 'offer more resistance' to mandates

Less than 50% of Arkansas' population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Vaccine mandates make it more difficult to get people vaccinated: Gov. Hutchinson Video

Vaccine mandates make it more difficult to get people vaccinated: Gov. Hutchinson

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson told 'America's Newsroom' that people tend to resist getting vaccinated when it is mandated by the government. He said his state is, instead, using education and common sense to increase the vaccination rate.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is opposed to a federal mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite his state ranking in the bottom 10 for reported vaccinations. On "America's Newsroom," Monday, Hutchinson argued that people tend to offer more resistance to vaccines when they're being required by the government and explained that he is, instead, promoting vaccines through education and "common sense." 

OMICRON VARIANT: HERE'S WHAT OFFICIALS KNOW

GOV. HUTCHINSON: People buck up. They offer more resistance if the governments tell them, ‘this is what you have to do.’ We're making great progress through medical information, trusted advisers. I had community town hall meetings, and we gradually increased those vaccination rates. We continue to do it, but it's harder whenever you have the debate about the mandate. And so we oppose a federal mandate. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the first time in history they've had this heavy federal government come in and tell the states what to do. Every state might be different. For Arkansas, we're using education, common sense and driving those numbers up. And people take it seriously. Whenever you see the risk, that increases our vaccination rate. I think the omicron variant is just another warning. Let's get this done, and let's don't delay.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Arkansas governor explains why he opposes vaccine mandates Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.