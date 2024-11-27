Arizona neighbors turn political differences into Thanksgiving lesson: 'We have to move forward'

Just a few weeks ago, a playful battle was in full swing on the corners of a street in Phoenix, Arizona. Lawn signs, flags and banners adorned the yards of two neighbors, each supporting a different presidential candidate in the battleground state.

"Rob put out a couple of flags, and so I was like, well, I guess I got to get a couple more," Trump supporter Rob Banovich told FOX 10 Phoenix, referring to his neighbor, Rob Anderson, who supported Vice President Kamala Harris.

The aptly named "Battle of the Robs" has been a lighthearted tradition for years, starting when Banovich moved into the neighborhood in 2016. Over time, their friendly rivalry escalated, hitting new heights during the 2024 campaign.

The goal? To spark conversations and encourage open dialogue in the community.

"Today's environment, they're trying to push that wedge between us, and we're just not going to allow it to happen," Banovich said.

Both Robs agreed that their displays were meant to remove the stigma of openly supporting a candidate, regardless of political affiliation.

Now that Election Day has passed, the Robs are proving their friendship is stronger than politics and spending Thanksgiving together – a message they hope resonates with Americans this holiday season.

"We both have taken everything out of the yard… within 10 days we cleaned it all up," Banovich told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"I pretty much took mine down the day after the election," Anderson added. "As I was taking signs down, I was pretty much getting feedback from all the neighbors. Everybody had positive comments, both Trump supporters and Harris supporters … that they appreciated our friendly competition."

"I think it was a good showing of being peaceful and helpful and of civility in the neighborhood, like it used to be," Banovich said. "Our vote doesn’t define the person – it’s just who we think is the best candidate at the time. I’ve gotten more handshakes, hugs, and hellos of late than I probably have in the last three or four years."

As the holiday season gets into full swing, the likelihood of political discussion at the dinner table is high.

After Harris’ defeat earlier this month, a prominent mental health expert told MSNBC viewers that they should feel justified in cutting ties with relatives that voted for Trump.

"So, if you are going into a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you… it’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why," Yale University chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun told MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Anderson, however, hopes their story inspires others to prioritize relationships over politics.

"We just have to move forward. Let’s just be positive and support the incoming candidate," he said.

While the Robs may not agree on politics, they do agree on one thing: it’s time to shift gears.

"It’s a little early, but the Christmas decorations will be going up soon," Banovich said with a smile.

"It’ll be the Battle of the Robs: Christmas Edition," Anderson joked.