Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns

Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital.

Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed to secure the border making every state a border state.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard to mobilize in an effort to deal with the migrants that are being bused to the city from southern states.

The mayor, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the DC National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a "humanitarian crisis."

MAYOR BOWSER CLAIMS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CROWDING DC HOMELESS SHELTERS ARE ASYLUM SEEKERS ‘TRICKED’ ONTO BUSES

Bowser is asking that the DC Armory be used as a processing center and DC National Guard resources be used to help field migrants as they arrive by bus.

Bowser admitted that it’s a "significant issue" and called on the federal government to get more involved as she fears illegal immigrants are being "tricked" into traveling to her city.

Nicholls said he is glad "to have another mayor on board" now that liberal leaders are starting to see the problem with open-border policies.

He said, "if it's affecting D.C., imagine what it's doing to a community of 100,000 people along the border when there are thousands and thousands a day."

"All we can do at this point is support our federal partners, CBP, our Customs agents at the ports and Border Patrol agents along the whole border."

