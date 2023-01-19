Arizona school district denies allegations of keeping secret 'transgender support plan' hidden from parents

An Arizona school district denied that they are keeping a transgender support plan secret from parents, according to a statement the school district sent to Fox News Digital.

Scottsdale Unified School District [SUSD] allegedly has been facilitating an undercover "transgender support plan" according to documents obtained by the Arizona Daily Independent showing Chaparral High School social worker Leah Stegman has been coaching staff to acquire students’ gender identities in an effort to be inclusive.

The counselor allegedly suggested using pronoun surveys and asking for students’ "preferred" first names when taking attendance.

PROVIDENCE PUBLIC SCHOOLS ACCUSED OF DISCRIMINATING AGAINST WHITE TEACHERS IN RADICAL EQUITY AGENDA

Arizona Daily Independent documents also show that at least two teachers have taken the counselor’s advice.

Apparently, one teacher, Jordan Smith, gave students a "Preferred Name and Pronoun" survey. It asked the students to choose their pronouns.

The survey also asked students, "How would you like me to use your preferred name and pronouns in front of other adults including your parents?"

KINDERGARTEN 'SOCIAL SCIENCE' CURRICULUM IN OREGON DISTRICT INSTRUCTS 4-YEAR-OLDS ON NEO-PRONOUNS

An email exchange alleges that when Smith asked the Chaparral High School principal if she was in trouble for administering the survey to students about potentially concealing their gender identity from parents, the principal responded, "You are 100 percent not in trouble."

A teacher named Rebekah Snygg-Carrasco distributed a similar survey. The survey asked "Does your family know about your preferred name?" and "Does your family know about your preferred pronouns?"

FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT BANS BOOK ABOUT REAL-LIFE GAY PENGUIN RELATIONSHIP, CITING PARENTAL RIGHTS LAW

Although there is evidence showing that SUSD staff have implemented support for transgender students, it has been difficult for parents to access details about the plan, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.

The outlet reported that "multiple requests for a copy of the transgender support plan have been denied" by the SUSD.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Public records request R000901-111322 and R000910-120222 were both closed with a status of "‘No Records Exist.,'" the news outlet reported.

When Fox News Digital reached out to SUSD for comment, they denied such claims. They added that the district "provides support to all students who require assistance."

"However, recent statements and publications regarding how the District addresses the needs of students who are transgender are inaccurate," SUSD Director of Communications and Marketing Director Kristine Harrington told Fox News Digital. "We welcome the opportunity to correct the record. The district has no ‘transgender support’ plan that it uses with students to address their needs. In 2019, a parent of a transgender student shared a blank form with the Support Services team. This form was reviewed in a draft form, but the District is not aware of any instance in which the form was implemented, or a written plan developed," she said.

"There is no district policy regarding a student using a preferred name on their ID Badge and that preferred name has no bearing on their legal educational record. Sometimes a student prefers to go by a nickname or a middle name. There is a continual effort to make sure students are feeling safe and supported on campus. There is a place in our internal student management system where parents can update their student’s record and list a nickname. No student can change their legal name in the student management system without legal process."

"As a school district our core values include inclusion and unity. We have been emphasizing the importance of having a culture of dignity and sense of belonging in our schools. The surveys referenced were a good-faith effort on the part of Chaparral staff to ensure every student is seen, heard and valued and to create a positive culture on campus where students feel safe and supported to thrive academically."