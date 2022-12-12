San Francisco mandates teaching gender identity in elementary school: 'parental involvement not required'

A "teaching guide for elementary grades" has been distributed by the San Francisco Unified School District instructing educators to "explore integrating LGBTQ themes and weaving information about LGBTQ family and gender diversity into your teaching throughout the school year."

The 18-page document, "LGBTQ Family + Gender Diversity: Teaching Guide for Elementary Grades" contains sections on inclusive language, common terms, classroom practices and when their teachings require parental involvement.

The document claims parental involvement is not required when: "providing definitions to students, teaching about LGBTQ family and gender diversity, celebrating Pride Month, and reading books with LGBTQ characters/plots/subplots or speaking about LGBTQ persons outside the context of health education."

The document does claim two instances in which parental notification is required; when discussing "puberty, sexual health, and STI/HIV prevention." However, the document does note the difference between "permission" and "notification" and that educators, according to California law, do not need "permission" to discuss any of the above.

Additionally, the guide goes into detail on what the "LGBTQ Student Rights" are and what teachers are mandated to do under California Law. This list includes: "Refer students by the gender pronoun and name that fits their gender identity, Implement and provide access to gender neutral restrooms, dress code policies, and classroom practices, and Recognize student’s consent to sensitive LGBTQ or sexual health-related services without seeking permission from caregiver/parent, if they are age 12 or older."

The guides also includes lessons, materials, and educational milestones such as teaching kindergartners that "it is normal to explore gender and be curious about gender," and "Our gender identity is determined by the way we feel inside or right for us" or teaching third-graders about the "Gender Snowperson." Additionally, the guide relies on popular LGBTQ educational resources like the Youtube Channel "QueerKidsStuff."

The document concludes with relevant education lessons per grade which include: "'How was gender controlled in the formation of the United States', 'what do we notice about gender', and 'how do you identify and choose your family'"

The rise of sex and gender as aspects of children's curriculum has been met with intense controversy and resistance from parents concerned the materials are inappropriate for children. While states like California and New York have embraced the new curriculums, states like Texas and Florida have banned the teaching of it to grade schoolers.

"It is incoherent and kind of bonkers for the school district to claim that ‘teaching queer and trans identity affirming lessons’ to elementary schoolers does not qualify as teaching about human sexuality or human development and therefore, does not require parental notification or permission." Erika Sanzi, Director of Outreach for Parents Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "They are splitting hairs on this so they can promote their queer activist agenda to a captive audience free from parental interference. It's wrong on so many levels."

California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to the Texas and Florida laws by signing off on legislation making California a sanctuary for children seeking sex change surgery and treatment.

The San Francisco Unified School District has not responded to request for comment from Fox News Digital.