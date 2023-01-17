Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Providence Public Schools accused of discriminating against White teachers in radical equity agenda

Nelson Event Center in Rhode Island is hosting an event for non-whites only that was organized and sponsored by the Providence Public School Department

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
The Providence Public School Department [PPSD] planned an event that is accused of violating state and federal anti-discrimination laws, according to a letter Fox News Digital has obtained.

A non-profit called Legal Insurrection Foundation (LIF) on Tuesday sent a letter to the Nelson Event Center, located in Cranston, Rhode Island, to put them on notice for hosting a "racially discriminatory" event that was planned by the PPSD.

LIF President William A. Jacobson sent Fox News Digital a statement regarding the letter being sent.

"PPSD is so obsessed with its Equity agenda that it has crossed legal lines, engaging in open discrimination against white teachers. We saw open discrimination in the new teacher loan forgiveness program, open only to non-whites. Even though we filed a federal civil rights complaint against the loan program discrimination, PPSD is undeterred. Now PPSD is organizing and promoting segregationist teacher affinity programming," Jacobson said. 

"PPSD appears to think it is immune to the anti-discrimination laws that apply to everyone else," he added.

Per the letter, the event called "PPSD Educators of Color" was organized and sponsored by the Providence Public School District. The event is scheduled to take place on January 19th and is intended to "bring Educators of Color together."

The PPSD posted on their Facebook page on January 5th about the event "emPOWER: PPSD Educators of Color Meet Up" which is categorized as a "professional networking" type of event. The event page links to the Nelson Center website and also links to the PPSD Facebook page.

One of the posters promoting the event states it is for "PPSD Educators of Color." The registration form for the event says "[W]e are inviting Educators of Color (in whatever capacity) in PPSD to attend." 

Underneath that, the registration form contains a checklist of only non-white categories for attendees

Legal Insurrection claimed that NEC’s hosting of the event violates Rhode Island and federal law due to the fact that it is "unlawful for a place of public accommodation" to discriminate on the basis of race and ethnicity.

"The anti-discrimination laws apply regardless of which race or ethnicity is victimized. Events that discriminate against whites are just as unlawful as events that discriminate against non-whites. Because the Event was promoted as a segregated event, the discriminatory taint cannot be wiped away," the letter states. 

The Providence Public School Department is the central governing body presiding over the public school district in Providence, Rhode Island. It serves over 23,000 students in 43 schools, 3 annexes, and 2 charter schools.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the PPSD for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

