Ari Fleischer on Kamala Harris' 'odd' French accent: It'd be better if she were 'just normal'

Fleischer said on "The Faulkner Focus" that a vice president with so few successes shouldn't "do things that are weird."

Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for what seemed like an attempt at a French accent while in Paris. On "The Faulkner Focus," Fleischer called the accent "weird" and noted that a vice president with so few successes should, instead, try to be "normal."

MIKE POMPEO SLAMS KAMALA HARRIS FOR DOTING FAKE FRENCH ACCENT: ‘MORE THAN EMBARRASSING

ARI FLEISCHER: I love the French language. But that was weird. If you can't speak French, don't try. So I really – maybe she was trying to be in touch. I can't explain it. … I don't want to overstate it. I don't think it was that dramatic moment, but it was just weird. It was odd. 

And the problem for Kamala Harris is when she's had so few successes as vice president and her popularity is so low, you don't do things that are weird. You don't do things that are odd. To coin a phrase we just talked about, it'd be better if she was just normal.

