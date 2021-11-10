Mike Pompeo slams Kamala Harris for doting fake French accent: 'More than embarrassing'

Mike Pompeo discusses Kamala Harris clip abroad in which she appears to dote a fake French accent on "Hannity" Tuesday and describes the broad implications of the Biden administration's foreign policy approach on U.S. adversaries.

POMPEO: Boy, Sean, where to begin? The clip from Vice President Harris is just it's more than embarrassing on the world stage … Our adversaries watch that and see weakness. They see people who aren't serious, they see people who aren't determined precisely the opposite of what we did for four years. It feels a lot more like the Carter administration in terms of how they view America as a danger to the world and apologize everywhere they go.

We need to get serious. You just trip through the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans, the Iranians. You just trip through all of our adversaries. These adversaries can see that we're focused on diversity inclusion in our military. We're focused on trying to fly our jets with green energy, and they're focused on how to build out a military that can undo our republic. We need an administration that is serious about putting America first, not America last, as they seem to have done. Prioritizing climate change as America's most significant national security threat is an enormous mistake.

